Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 over lookalike ad campaign
As the most-followed woman on Instagram with 163 million followers, Ariana Grande boasts high endorsement value. PHOTO: REUTERS
LOS ANGELES: US pop star Ariana Grande has sued US fast fashion retailer Forever 21 for using her trademark style to promote its products without her permission, including advertisements featuring a "lookalike model".

She is seeking US$10 million (S$13.9 million) over claims that the brand, and its spin-off cosmetics line Riley Rose, created an online campaign with striking similarities to her music videos, such as 7 Rings, from late last year.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles district court on Monday, claims the campaign was intended to trick consumers into believing Grande had endorsed Forever 21's youth- oriented products.

"Even a single social media post by Ms Grande can garner fees of several hundred thousand dollars, and her longer-term endorsement arrangements command fees in the millions of dollars," it said.

Grande has 163 million Instagram followers, making her the most-followed woman on the social media platform.

Images from Forever 21's Instagram account cited by the lawsuit showed a model wearing purple camouflage clothing and a pink headband and boots similar to those worn by Grande in the 7 Rings music video.

A Forever 21 statement denied the allegations, adding that it has "worked with (Grande's) licensing company over the past two years".

"We are hopeful that we will find a mutually agreeable resolution and can continue to work together in the future," it added.

Bloomberg News reported last week that Forever 21 was preparing for a bankruptcy filing. - AFP

