Beckham looks to 70s, Westwood turns catwalk into stage for protest

(From left) Pop star-turned designer Victoria Beckham at her Autumn/Winter 2019 runway show. The colour red featured heavily in Beckham's collection. Designer Vivienne Westwood gave models a voice on her catwalk. Rose McGowan presents a Westwood creation.

LONDON: Victoria Beckham looked back to the 1970s at London Fashion Week on Sunday, while Vivienne Westwood turned her catwalk into a stage to protest issues ranging from climate change to Brexit.

In front of an audience including Beckham's husband David and their children, models wore dresses and skirts slim fitted over the knee, some with abstract chain patterns.

In a collection rich in vibrant colours and patterns, the pop star-turned-designer Beckham, 44, stuck to her signature silhouette of fitted skirt suits, which were chequered, and wide-leg trousers.

"For Autumn/Winter 2019 I have been thinking about what women want, about modern femininity and about how to curate those ideas into a collection for today," Beckham said in a statement.

"There are touches of retro, pinches of the 70s. Yet it's all brought together into something encapsulating what we call the modern feminine alphabet."

She used colours such as red, teal, pink, absinthe and lilac and her footwear consisted of high-heeled stretch open-toe boots in vibrant blue, red or leopard print. Heels came in hot pink or yellow.

ACTIVISM

Britain's dame of fashion Westwood gave models a voice on her catwalk.

The 77-year-old, known for her environmental activism, allowed her models, including actress and anti-harassment campaigner Rose McGowan, to address various issues as she presented an eclectic mix of creations. "We need more heroes," McGowan declared on the runway.

Sustainable fashion, Britain's looming exit from the European Union and climate change were addressed as models presented oversized chequered coats, tailored jackets, silk dresses, fitted knitwear and clashing prints.

Loose tops bore playing cards Westwood said she designed to "illustrate a plan to save the world from climate change".