Bling it on this Christmas

PANDORA

Wrapped in an iconic shade of night blue and elevated by the sparkle of crystals, the Danish jewellery brand’s Holiday 2019 collection evokes magic, wonder and nostalgia.

Delicate angel wings, asymmetrical shooting stars and shining details bring to mind the dreamy timelessness of the universe.

Created with mixing, stacking and layering in mind, the coordinating styles and matching pieces of Timeless Elegance and Pandora Celestial are ideal for meaningful holiday gifting, while also featuring classic designs that can be seamlessly weaved into daily looks.

Completing the celestial theme of the season is the new Pandora Zodiacs collection featuring astrological symbols in sterling silver. Wear your zodiac sign proudly or show your loved ones that you know them by gifting them their star sign.

What’s more, in partnership with Warner Bros Consumer Products, Pandora has also introduced a capsule collection of 12 hand-finished products (from $69) inspired by iconic characters and recognisable symbols from the Harry Potter books and films.

Choose from charms featuring Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Dobby the House Elf, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and Hogwarts Express.

All four Hogwarts house charms are represented in sterling silver double dangles with craftsmanship details that will excite superfans.

There is also a Golden Snitch bangle, an update of the classic Pandora Moments bangle featuring the iconic Quidditch symbol at the clasp.

The Holiday 2019 and Harry Potter collections are now available at all Pandora stores and the eStore.

SWAROVSKI

The Austrian jewellery brand’s 2019 Holiday Naughty Or Nice collection ($149 to $279) boasts black and white styles that shine a new light on the angel feather, a symbol of protection, affection and harmony.

Another must-have for the holiday season and beyond is the Crystal Rose ($649 to $749), where 215 Swarovski crystals adorn the bezel while scintillating colour combinations catch the eye. It is the first time Swarovski features its signature micro-pave technique on watches.

The Swarovski Naughty Or Nice Collection is now available at Swarovski boutiques and swarovski.com.

LEE HWA JEWELLERY

Destinee diamonds dazzle in the Destinee Carol and Destinee Alanore, this year’s hero collections from the local jeweller, which draw on the classic Christmas symbol of the snowflake.

Crafted by Belgian diamond masters and set in white gold and rose gold, the Destinee Carol collection (from $1,268, depending on diamond specifications) features a dangling snowflake design bedecked with diamonds, reminiscent of snow falling from a winter sky; while the Destinee Alanore collection (from $1,218, depending on diamond specifications) showcases a timeless star-snowflake design, a look of pure elegance perfect for a joyous party season.

Earrings from both collections are designed to be multi-wear, giving one the option to adorn the set as a classic pair of diamond studs or with a personalised touch.

Both collections are now available at all Lee Hwa Jewellery boutiques.

GOLDHEART JEWELRY

Step into the Sanrio kingdom of cuteness and go on a vicarious vacation with over 30 new adorable creations to choose from in the local jeweller’s Goldheart X Sanrio Characters Road Trip Collection.

It presented in the form of rings, pendants, link chained charms, bangles and bracelets fashioned in a variety of 999 Gold, 14K diamonds and pearls and featuring characters like Hello Kitty, Gudetama, My Melody and Little Twin Stars conquering the air and land in various outdoorsy activities.

The Goldheart X Sanrio Characters Road Trip Collection ($188 to $1,698), which features the largest array of gold and diamond designs to date, is now available from Goldheart boutiques islandwide and shop.goldheart.com.

STONEHENGE

Available in white and rose gold, the South Korean jewellery brand’s Christmas Limited-Edition Diamond Collection comprises the dreamy necklace and earring set featuring a solitaire diamond sitting in the heart of a crescent moon resembling a shimmering star in the night sky - a stunning yet delicate piece that’s ideal as your wardrobe staple.

A pair of 14k rose gold diamond ear studs ($275), 14k rose gold or white gold diamond pendant necklaces ($560) and more are now available at the Stonehenge counter at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

APM MONACO

This month, the contemporary fashion jewellery brand from Monaco presents two collections suitable for the holidays, featuring international fashion influencer Negin Mirsalehi.

This Christmas, Magique transforms timeless designs and festive elegance into eye-catching sparkles for every magical moment of the festive season.

And turning nature-inspired beauty into glamorous feminine designs, Un Reve Enchante adds a perfect edge of style and sophistication to the magical spirit of a dreamy Christmas.

Both collections are now available at APM Monaco’s Marina Bay Sands, ION, Paragon, Jewel and Raffles City stores as well as www.apm.mc.

LA PUTRI

The local bespoke jeweller presents its first full collection of versatile jewellery – an exquisite series of designer pieces with multiple purposes for the modern woman.

Think brilliant brooches that double up as necklace pendants, or earrings with interchangeable casings that take you from day to night effortlessly.

Take this opportunity to also breathe new life into old jewellery with La Putri’s bespoke services.

Transform heirloom pieces into fresh and exciting new pieces with new gemstones, or create versatile pieces of wearable art. Re-purposing your vintage jewellery is a thoughtful and sustainable way to wear jewellery, while crafting meaningful, one-of-a-kind masterpieces with a story.

La Putri is located at #02-15 Mandarin Gallery.