Brighten up your style

SKECHERS

The US lifestyle and performance footwear company's limited-edition Skechers D'Lites x One Piece collection sees well-loved characters from the anime series such as Monkey D. Luffy, Portgas D. Ace, Trafalgar Law, Jinbe and Marshall D. Teach (Blackbeard) being featured as unique colourways on the next-generation Skechers D'Lites 3.0 - an evolution of its iconic chunky sneaker.

They come in US size seven to 13 for men and US size five to 10 for women.

It marks the second collaboration between the two brands, but the first time the Straw Hat Pirates-inspired shoes are landing on our shores.

The collection ($159) is available at selected Skechers stores.

BERSHKA

The Spanish fast fashion retailer has partnered with colour expert Pantone to develop a unisex capsule collection consisting of eye-popping monochromatic outfits in orange, neon green, yellow and pink.

Featuring trending silhouettes such as bike shorts, cargo pants and asymmetric crop tops, as well as shoes, socks, bags and eyewear, the line allows wearers to create a one-colour-all-over effect.

The Bershka x Pantone collection ($19.90 to $69.90) is available at Bershka Ion Orchard.

FOSSIL

The US watch company has partnered with iconic US turntable brand Crosley to create limited-edition vinyl-inspired watches ($289).

They feature a grooved dial with tonearm-style hands and a spinning disc second hand, and also have a leather-wrapped case and silicone-backed leather strap.

They come in two sizes - 42mm case and 36mm case - and are packaged in exclusive Crosley x Fossil tins.

Only 15 of these timepieces are available in Singapore exclusively at Fossil Ion.