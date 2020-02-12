Capture hearts with these Valentine’s Day gifts

SWAROVSKI

The Austrian jewellery brand celebrates how an extraordinary spark of energy can blossom into a journey of love.

For its Valentine’s Day Collection, iconic and eternal motifs of the infinity symbol and the shimmering heart are given a contemporary twist.

Highlights include the Infinity Cuff ($299) in polished golden metal tones and shimmering Swarovski crystal pave and dual-toned Lifelong Heart Pierced Earrings ($349) featuring cleverly designed interlocking hoops.

The collection is now available at Swarovski boutiques and on swarovski.com.

MERCI MARCEL

Pamper your partner at the multi-concept destination’s Orchard flagship store.

For the first two weeks of February until stocks last, guests can write personal postcards to their loved ones and post it into Merci Marcel’s vintage French mailbox decorated by local artist Juls. It will then be mailed, anywhere in Singapore, on guests’ behalf.

With over 700 unique lifestyle products sourced from over 80 brands, you will be able to find the perfect gift for every expression of love.

Wear your heart on your sleeve or on your arm with an artisanal Amour Bracelet ($159) or a red handwoven The Jacksons Amour bag ($110) from French-designed, Thai-made Studio Emoi.

MARKS & SPENCER

The British retailer welcomes Valentine’s Day with a stunning selection of irresistible, stylish and comfortable lingerie and sleepwear.

With an inclusive range of styles in shades of warm rose, raspberry and sea green, through to vibrant jewel tones and gorgeous blends of flirtatious red and black lace, expect satin wrap nightdresses, silk camisoles and strappy chemise to heart-adorned pyjamas and sumptuous loungewear.

The must-have Flexifit range introduces the heart print lounge top and bottoms, love slogans and the French-inspired J’adore print, and features 360 stretch fabric technology.

The Valentine’s Day Collection ($15.90 to $65.90) is now available at all Marks & Spencer stores, with selected lines available at www.marksandspencerasia.com.

SABON

Discover love in all its glory with the Israeli beauty brand’s Roses Speak For The Heart Gift Set ($107), a deluxe trio set that provides your skin with plenty of love.

Enjoy the Shower Oil (containing a rich blend of Olive, Avocado, Jojoba and Wheat Germ oils), Body Oil and Body Scrub (enriched with a mixture of pure Dead Sea salts and natural oils)- all in a unique Valentine’s Day design and in a sensuous limited edition Rose-Splash scent.

The Valentine’s Day Collection is now available at the Sabon boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre and Sabon counter at Tangs at Tang Plaza.

HOURGLASS

Get the most kissable puckers with the US cosmetics brand’s limited edition Confession Refillable Lipstick Duo set ($120) with two exclusive shades - a deep blue pink and tawny brick - just for Valentine’s Day.

Set in sleek gold applicators, it delivers creamy, saturated and long-wearing colour with a satin finish, and emblazoned next to the Hourglass logo is a discreet heart shape.

It is now available exclusively at Tangs at Tang Plaza.

THE SHILLA DUTY FREE X LANCOME

The travel retailer has partnered with the French luxury perfume and cosmetic house for the Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Valentine’s Day Limited Edition 196 Lipsticks ($38.60 each) in both Drama Matte and Lacquer textures, as well as an exclusive complimentary heart-shaped pouch (available with every in-store purchase of the two lipstick textures).

It is an ultra-luxurious and hydrating lipstick range with a comfortable feel that is perfect for an all-day wear and featuring the globally popular Carrot Red shade, 196.

The Lancome L’Absolu Rouge is now available at The Shilla Duty Free Changi Airport store and iShopChangi.com.

YOURS

Nothing says “I’m thinking of you” quite like a personalised gift - of healthy, glowing skin.

The face serum, day cream, night cream and eye serum in each of the local beauty-tech start-up’s Fully Yours kit is personalised with the right Swiss-derived, clean, cruelty-free actives for your recipient’s specific skin needs, lifestyle and environment.

The best part is you won’t even have to pick them out, because a nifty three-minute skin assessment does all the heavy lifting to whip up a skincare regimen that’s right for them.

Gift orders can be placed at https://lovefromyours.com/pages/gift, and each gift costs US$99 (S$137).

DIPTYQUE

The Paris-based luxury goods company that produces a high-end line of scented candles, perfumes, face and body care has launched its first chypre fragrance inspired by Paris – featuring the Eau de parfum Eau Capitale ($223) and a limited edition collection comprising the Paris en Fleur Scented candle ($108), Paris en Fleur Scented Oval ($90) and Eau Capitale Solid Perfume ($86).

They are now available at diptyque counters at Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Robinsons The Heeren, escentials Paragon, escentials Tangs at Tang Plaza and www.escentials.com.