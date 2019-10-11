Celeb collabs to grab

adidas Originals by Pharrell Williams’ Human Race and Nigo’s Human Made join forces to create a collection inspired by the heart

PUMA X SELENA GOMEZ

The US singer-actress rocks the new Puma Cali Chase, the latest upgrade of the Puma Cali sneaker that takes advantage of the large Puma branding on the midsole while the bold neon-coloured formstrip adds excitement to the design with an edgy stacked sole and high-energy hues.



In the same spirit of the original 1980s California shoe, the modern interpretation stays true to its white leather upper but features a modern twist through its progressive rubber tooling.



The Puma Cali Chase in Puma White Nrgy-Rose colour ($159) is available from Oct 19 at Puma Bugis+, Century Square, ION Orchard, Jem and Jewel Changi Airport, as well as Puma Select at Marina Bay Sands, Paragon, Suntec City, VivoCity and puma.com.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS X PHARRELL WILLIAMS

adidas Originals by Pharrell Williams’ Human Race and Nigo’s Human Made join forces to create a collection inspired by the heart, including the Solar Hu and Hu NMD models, each featuring premium construction and embroidered details inspired by Nigo’s cult heritage streetwear label.



The running-inspired Solar Hu ($220) model assumes a more technical aesthetic, constructed from breathable mesh and textured Primeknit, placed on a Boost midsole and rubber outsole. TPU heel stabilisers and EVA rubber in the forefoot provide support, finished with an embroidered Human Made Heart logo on the toebox.



The Hu NMD ($380) model steps out in its classic form, featuring a full Primeknit construction with a soft TPU heel cage and lace system, placed on the signature NMD Boost midsole with EVA inserts and a rugged black outsole. The shoe’s pure white colourway is accented with red laces and an embroidered Human Made Heart logo on the toebox.



The sneakers are now available at adidas Originals Pacific Plaza.

SUPERGA X ALEXA CHUNG

The Italian sneaker specialist has unveiled its Fall/Winter 19 campaign, its final collaboration with long-term brand ambassador and British fashionista Alexa Chung.



The focus is on both Superga classics and the new Superga x Alexa Chung collection which includes the signature high-top and low-top sneakers worked in three distinct shades of satin, as well as Chung’s beloved mule design crafted from white leather and embellished with multicolour grommets.



The shoes ($99.90 to $149.90) are now available at www.superga.com.sg and at Superga stores at Westgate, Wheelock Place and VivoCity.

PANDORA X MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

Pandora Me, the Danish jewellery brand’s first official global campaign that celebrates self-expression and true self-identity, is fronted by Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.



It embodies personality and individualism in a new collection of exclusively hand-finished micro dangle charms, single stud earrings, bracelets and a safety pin brooch.



Reimagining the notion of miniature inkings through jewellery, the small, hand-finished sterling silver symbols are powerful markers of personality - from blue moons and bumble bees to music notes and magical unicorns.



The Pandora Me Collection (from $19) is now available at all Pandora stores and the eStore.

APM MONACO X OLIVIA CULPO

The Boyfriend collection, fronted by US fashion influencer and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, pays tribute to the contemporary Monaco fashion jewellery brand’s signature meteorite designs with a unisex spin.



Featuring clean and refined lines geometric lines and a mix of bold solid colours, it is the perfect statement couple’s jewellery for any modern woman and her other half.



The Boyfriend collection ($83 to $391) is now available at APM Monaco’s Marina Bay Sands, ION Orchard, Paragon, Jewel Changi Airport and Raffles City stores as well as www.apm.mc.





