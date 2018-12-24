Celebrate the holidays

SWATCH

Celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary with the Swiss watch brand, which pays tribute to the famous cartoon character with designs by British artist Damien Hirst.

Limited to 19,999 pieces, the Swatch Art Special Mirror Spot Mickey plays with large spots and portrays Mickey against a mirrored background on the bracelet and dial, with Hirst's signature on the reverse.

The Mirror Spot Mickey ($175) is available at all Swatch stores islandwide.

KIPLING

PHOTO: KIPLING

The Belgian fashion brand lets you pack in more holiday fun, with a touch of metallic shine and Christmas prints in its chic holiday season collection of bags and accessories ($59 to $255).

The soft pink hue of the Art Mini in Metallic Blush is suitable for both day and night, while the lightweight durable nylon Experience S Golden Night backpack is painted with specks of golden dust and is water and stain repellent.

The collection is available at Kipling stores islandwide.

RISIS

PHOTO: RISIS

The home-grown brand celebrates Christmas with dazzling jewellery and gifts perfect for the season.

The Rose Dome collection features a real rose preserved and plated in 24K Swiss gold and 18K rose gold. Enclosed in a glass dome, the display piece will charm your loved ones.

The Swiss gold-plated orchid sliders from the Natural Jewellery collection embody the beauty of real orchid blooms.

Lastly, the Promesse collection is made from fresh Euphorbia milii flowers and features an exquisite design that resembles the infinity symbol, encapsulated in 24K Swiss gold and rhodium.

The collections (from $99 to $438) are available at Risis stores islandwide.