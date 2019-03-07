Chanel bids farewell to Karl Lagerfeld in last glitzy show
Karl Lagerfeld's last collection for Chanel opened with a minute's silence for the late German designer on Tuesday, as friends, collaborators and fans turned out in Paris to remember his 35 years as the creative force behind the French couture house.
Conceived before his death at 85 in late February, the extravaganza transformed the catwalk into a typically over-the-top winter wonderland, complete with wooden chalets and smoking chimneys.
Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, one of the faces of the brand, took to the snowy runway in a white, feathery puffball dress, followed by US teen supermodel Kaia Gerber, who collaborated with Lagerfeld on designs for his eponymous brand.
English supermodel Cara Delevingne, who has credited Lagerfeld for "changing her life", took a last lap of the catwalk along with other teary-eyed models after opening the show. - REUTERS
