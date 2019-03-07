Chanel bids farewell to Karl Lagerfeld in last glitzy show

Penelope Cruz presenting a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel.

Karl Lagerfeld's last collection for Chanel opened with a minute's silence for the late German designer on Tuesday, as friends, collaborators and fans turned out in Paris to remember his 35 years as the creative force behind the French couture house.

Conceived before his death at 85 in late February, the extravaganza transformed the catwalk into a typically over-the-top winter wonderland, complete with wooden chalets and smoking chimneys.

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, one of the faces of the brand, took to the snowy runway in a white, feathery puffball dress, followed by US teen supermodel Kaia Gerber, who collaborated with Lagerfeld on designs for his eponymous brand.