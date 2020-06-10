Chanel calls time on extravagant Paris fashion shows

In this file photo taken on March 03, 2020 French fashion designer Virginie Viard for Chanel acknowledges teh audience at the end of the Women's Fall-Winter 2020-2021 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris.

In this file photo taken on January 21, 2020 Models present creations by Chanel at the end of the Women's Spring-Summer 2020/2021 Haute Couture collection fashion show at the Grand Palais in Paris.

Paris – Chanel may be about to bring down the curtain on its ultra-spectacular Paris fashion shows, its new designer Virginie Viard hinted Monday, as the French brand revealed its first collection since the coronavirus crisis.

Extravagant, hugely theatrical shows on enormous sets inside the French capital’s Grand Palais became synonymous with the luxury label during the long reign of German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died last year.

But his discreet successor Viard, the Kaiser’s longtime righthand woman, said recreating almost life-sized space rockets, jumbo jets, river gorges, Eiffel Towers and even complete Alpine villages with snow and ski slopes was not her thing.

“I have never been a fan of pharaonic shows, even if they were great with Karl,” she told the French daily Le Figaro.

“Sometimes he would ask me, ‘Is it too much?’ and I would reply, ‘For you it is great but I dream of a little show’,” Viard added.

Even so, she said that coronavirus permitting, Chanel would return to the Grand Palais for its next show during Paris fashion week in October.

Viard, 58, revealed the cruise collection through a studio-shot film evoking the Italian island of Capri, where the show was supposed to have been unveiled in May.

The daughter of two doctors, Viard said she was not immune to the effects of the coronavirus which she said has “left us all feeling more fragile”, and therefore steered clear of evening dresses.