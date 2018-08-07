Cheryl Miles' wedding gown, beauty prep journey

On Aug 25, Cheryl Miles, senior presenter of ONE FM 91.3, will be tying the knot with her American beau Matthew Nixon in Missouri, US.

The 43-year-old radio DJ shares how she found 'The One' during her wedding dress search, as well as steps she has taken for her bridal beauty prep so that she'll look her best in her dress.

Where did you get your dress and what do you love about it?

I was looking for a dress with a beautiful back detail. I also didn't want it to look too poufy.

I thought I would try my luck in Springfield, Missouri - where I'll be having my wedding - although I was worried it might cost a lot more than the boutiques here.

My future mother-in-law helped me vet the boutiques there and told me she liked the dresses from Normans Bridal best. They have an online catalogue and I found a few dresses that I liked. I was also surprised to discover that they cost around US$1,200 (S$1,640) to US$2,500. Eventually, I bought my dress from them.

Was it hard for you to search for the perfect wedding gown?

I think my best physical assets are my arms and butt, so I chose a style and cut that would best flaunt those attributes.

Even though I was planning to trim down on the weight I've gained over the last three years, I ordered the dress in my current measurements so I could alter it to fit perfectly later.

Cheryl Miles will be tying the knot on Aug 25. PHOTO: HER WORLD BRIDES

When I tried the dress on for the first time at the end of May when we flew down to visit our vendors, I almost cried. It was so baggy, too long and not what I imagined. The dress is beautiful - it just didn't fit me well.

Luckily, I found a reputable seamstress in Springfield, Coco Couture, to make the necessary alterations as I had lost 6kg.

I will have one more fitting about two weeks before the big day so hopefully it will be perfect.

Any bridal beauty goals to share?

My hair is damaged from all the hair colouring and bleaching sessions over the years and one of my goals is to have it looking shiny and glossy by this month.

I have bought supplements for home use and have done a Keratin treatment at my hair salon Blow+Bar with my trusted hairstylist Avan Tan. We are working towards achieving a classic look with some highlights.

I decided to invest in facial sessions at Porcelain Face Spa as I got a package with them two years ago and saw improvements.

They are a bit pricey but they are experts at extractions.

And your bridal beauty look? What's your preferred hairstyle and make-up?

For make-up, I'm thinking of pinks, browns and rose gold on the eyes with pink lips and cheeks.

For hair, something loose and flowy with a scattering of baby's breath. Our wedding theme is elegant but laid-back and I hope to achieve that with my make-up and hair.