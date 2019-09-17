Chic finds

NIESSING

The German jewellery brand celebrates 100 years of the Bauhaus movement with its latest collections that flaunt an eclectic play of shapes, colours and structures.

They include the Niessing Ring Bauhaus (from $8,620), which features round brilliant-cut, square princess-cut and triangular trilliant-cut diamonds, and the Niessing Artist necklace (from $2,567), which sets diamonds into slender cylinders interlinked by a strip of precious metal that traces the soft curve of the Niessing Coil when worn together.

The collections are now available at Niessing Singapore's Scotts Square boutique.

PUMA

The One Piece X Puma Cell Endura is inspired by the One Piece pirate ship Thousand Sunny, captained by Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates and is the first release of a three-piece collaboration between the German sports brand and the Japanese manga series.

The sock-style upper carries the pattern of the Gum-Gum Fruit and the brown midsole, breathable mesh sidewalls, black and red leather overlay and brown lacing imitate the deck, sails and ropes of the Thousand Sunny pirate ship.

The shoe ($239) is now available at Puma Ion Orchard, Jewel Changi Airport, Puma Select at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and Limited Edt stores.

FOSSIL

The US watch brand's latest innovation - the Gen 5 Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch - boasts extended battery life, a new swim-proof speaker function and a digital companion for your heart health, perfectly blending tech innovation with style.

Offering users the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform alongside the latest software by Wear OS by Google, it comes in six colourways including black, smoke and rose gold, with a 44mm case size and endless strap options.

The smartwatch ($509) is now available at Fossil retail stores and online at Zalora, Shopee and Lazada.