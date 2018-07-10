Cosplayers make a splash at Cosfest WaterWorld

Cosplay has gone one step further to make a bigger splash.

One of Singapore's annual mega cosplay conventions, Cosfest XVII: Reunite, took place last weekend at D'Marquee at Downtown East.

For the first time, there was a water-themed segment, Cosfest WaterWorld. It was held at the newly expanded water park Wild Wild Wet on Saturday.

The cosplay parade featured around 15 cosplayers drifting along the Shiok River on water floats, some of whom flaunted swimwear versions of their favourite characters.

Think Sailor Moon-inspired two-piece suits and gypsy-style swimming costumes.

Famously voluptuous Taiwanese celebrity cosplayer Neneko, who is in her 20s and whose real name is Kuo Wan Rou, was fascinated by the concept and thrilled to participate in the water parade.

She told The New Paper: "In Taiwan, we have to apply for permits to be able to cosplay at locations like these.

"For most water parks, there are many regulations, and we would have to wear swimming caps. That makes it impossible to cosplay there."

Even though she has to clean and dry her wig properly after the event to prevent it from getting mouldy, Neneko enjoyed Cosfest WaterWorld as it was her first time cosplaying on water floats.

She spent about a week preparing her outfit inspired by one of the latest costumes of Japanese virtual YouTuber Kaguya Luna - a short time compared with her previous efforts.

It was not a swimwear version as she had to attend a fan meet afterwards, and she had to try her best to stay dry.

Neneko tries to eat healthy because she gains weight easily and diligently uses facial masks every day to look good in photographs taken in natural sunlight.

Indonesian cosplayer Rangga Kanchiel, 30, turned up as Marvel superhero Ant-Man.

He was part of the Indonesian team that were champions of the Asia Cosplay Meet last year.

He told TNP: "I have seen water-themed cosplay only in photo shoots, and it is interesting to experience it myself."

A professional costume-maker, Kanchiel made his suit from scratch, utilising synthetic leather, rubber and air foam for the different components.

The materials were water resistant, so he did not have to worry about getting wet during the event.

Kanchiel said: "I don't find it a hassle to make costumes. I really enjoy customising them. That is why I love making new costumes to try on."

