Could Karl Lagerfeld's famous cat Choupette inherit part of $270 million fortune?

Karl Lagerfeld's beloved pet Choupette was already the most famous cat in fashion.

Now, the white fluffy Birman cat that the late German fashion designer doted on could well become the richest feline on the planet, if she inherits a slice of his estimated US$200 million (S$270m) fortune.

The eight-year-old puss has enjoyed a jetset lifestyle eating off silver platters since Lagerfeld "kidnapped" her in 2011 from his young friend, male model Baptiste Giabiconi.

Long before his death on Tuesday at the age of 85, Lagerfeld said he had made sure that Choupette would go on living in the style that she had become accustomed to, with her own personal bodyguard and two maids.

"Choupette is a rich girl," he once told French television, hinting that he had written her into his will. "She has her own fortune," he added, thought to be at least US$3.4 million which she earned with him doing adverts for a German car firm and a Japanese cosmetics brand.