Couple holds wedding tea ceremony at Cosfest

Mr Fu Zhi Rong and Madam Shirley Sun. PHOTO FU ZHI RONG AND SHIRLEY SUN
Esther Loi
Jul 10, 2018 06:00 am

Cosplay brought Mr Fu Zhi Rong, 38, and Madam Shirley Sun, 34, together. Naturally, they had their wedding tea ceremony at Cosfest XVII on Sunday.

Mr Fu, an IT consultant who is also a freelance cosplay photographer, met Madam Sun, who is from Indonesia, in 2013 when she cosplayed in Cosfest. He took a photo of her.

Two years later, they ran into each other at Anime Festival Asia and started dating after a photo shoot collaboration for Cosfest in 2016.

Madam Sun, now a housewife, said there is "always something new to learn" with cosplay. With her costume-making experience, she customised her wedding gown.

She bought a white dress and added floral embellishments and a lace collar, spending a week modifying it. She also dyed the bottom of it pink.

Mr Fu said there was initially some resistance to them holding the ceremony at Cosfest, but he hoped it would help open minds.

He said: "People reject what they don't know... People can (eventually) accept what they know." - ESTHER LOI

