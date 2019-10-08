Creative looks wow at Cosmoprof Academy Makeup Artist Awards

(From left) Ms Shaynne Ng and Ms Li Li Juan, winners of the Body Art/Special Effects category, Ms Iryanti, winner of the Fashion category, and Ms Carrine Leong, winner of the Bridal category.

The annual Cosmoprof Academy Makeup Artist Awards is known for serving up wild looks, and this year was no exception.

The local make-up school's event, which took place last Saturday at Capitol Theatre, featured 55 contestants - comprising current and past students from its Professional Makeup Artistry course - across three categories: Bridal, Fashion and Body Art/Special Effects.

Ms Shaynne Ng and Ms Li Li Juan, the winning duo of the Body Art/Special Effects category, still had their hands covered in blue eye shadow and body paint at the end of the night, as they had finished their look just in time for the runway.

Their winning entry was an eerie-looking blue sea creature, fashioned out of budget-friendly materials from Art Friend and Taobao.

Ms Ng, 26, initially wanted to enter the design for Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights 9, but used it for the Cosmoprof Academy event instead as it presented a better opportunity to showcase their vision.

A sea coral headdress was created using wire, wet tissue and fake algae, while the cane was made from papier-mache.

She told The New Paper: "We failed many times with the papier-mache part, but tried until we got the desired effect."

Ms Lily Leong, head judge and training director at Cosmoprof Academy, said: "They made nearly everything themselves, and I can see the effort in the details of the creature's teeth. It is an enigmatic look that keeps you guessing."

Ms Iryanti, the 41-year-old winner of the Fashion category, believes her time at Cosmoprof Academy will bring her closer to being a professional designer.

Her black-and-white sequined entry featured an avant garde twist to the traditional swan stage make-up, with a headdress of satay sticks - a nod to Singapore's heritage - embellished with faux pearls, white flowers and jewels.

Ms Carrine Leong, winner of the Bridal category, presented a demure look inspired by Disney princesses, complete with a nude make-up palette, floaty cream-coloured wedding gown and tiara.

Madam Angie Soon, chief executive officer of Cosmoprof Academy, said: "The best contestants dare to stray from clean, minimal make-up looks, and be creative with hairstyling, clothing and posing."