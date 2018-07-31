Dress to impress for National Day with red and white fashion finds

It's that time of the year to wear your patriotism with pride as we usher in Singapore's 53rd birthday on Aug 9.

Dress to impress with these red and white fashion finds to gear you up for National Day.

UNIQLO

The Japanese clothing brand offers a range of comfortable pieces (above) to beat the heat while you’re out celebrating National Day.

For women, check out the Lace Half Sleeve T-shirt ($19.90), an elegant design with lace trim made with 100 per cent cotton, in white and red. Pair it with EZY Skinny Fit Colour Jeans in Beige ($49.90) and you’re good to go.

For men, go for a casual yet versatile get-up in the DRY-EX Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in red or white ($29.90), which has a jersey front and mesh back and is made of a quick-drying material to keep you cool and sweat-free throughout the day.

Pair it with Chino Shorts ($29.90) in red or white, made of a woven twill fabric that is slightly brushed.

These pieces are now available at all Uniqlo outlets islandw i d e a n d o n l i n e (www.uniqlo.com/sg).

PANDORA

Add subtle hints of grace and style with pieces from the Danish jewellery brand featuring Singapore’s national flower.

Embellish your earlobes with the White Orchid Earring Studs ($69, above), hand-finished in sterling silver, white enamel and pink stones, which can be worn as single blooms or as garlands with other floral earrings.

Bring a touch of the exotic to bracelets or necklaces with either the White Orchid Dangle ($89) or White Orchid Charm ($89). The dangle is hand-finished in sterling silver, with white enamel and cubic zirconia, while the charm is in sterling silver with white enamel and pink stones.

The Orchid series is now available at all Pandora stores islandwide and online (estore-sg.pandora. net).

SOLVIL ET TITUS

The Hong Kong-based watch brand introduces the Commemorative Edition Watch ($153, above), which is limited to 200 pieces, with each being individually serialised and designed to showcase the Singapore spirit of strength and resilience.

The 46mm timepiece is designed with Quartz movement and cased in 316L stainless steel, protected with a domed mineral glass and is water-resistant. Against the silver white dial is an etching of the Lion Head symbol at the 6-hour position.

Solvil et Titus’ latest timepiece is available at all City Chain outlets islandwide from today.

MICHAEL KORS

Dress up your National Day outfit with a gorgeous white timepiece from the US luxury brand’s Access Runway collection of smartwatches, combining modern glamour with nextgeneration technology.

The Michael Kors Access Runway Smartwatch ($769, above) offers a new, highly personalised experience with heartrate tracking, swim-proof technology, and Near–Field Communication (NFC) Technology through Google Pay.

The Michael Kors Access Runway Fall 2018 Collection will be available at Michael Kors stores, online (www.michaelkors.com) and selected retailers from August.

POMELO

The Thai-based fashion brand (above) has got you covered with a specially curated National Day sale from Aug 2 to 12, featuring a stylish range of tops, bottoms, one-pieces and accessories in red and white ($19 to $94) which allow you to immerse yourself in the festivities in the most fashion-forward way.

Pomelo fans may enjoy 20 per cent off with a minimum spend of $80 with the promo code ILOVESG. For an additional 5 per cent off, simply shop on the Pomelo app with the promo code SGLOVE.

JD SPORTS

The UK-based multibrand sportswear and shoe retailer has opened its flagship store at ION Orchard alongside its Jurong Point outlet, featuring a wide range of exclusive trainers, apparel and accessories from brands such as Nike, adidas and Puma as well as their home brand Supply & Demand.

On Aug 9, US headwear company New Era Cap will be launching a JD-exclusive limited-edition design ($69, above) that features the iconic skyline of the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade embroidered on the bottom of the cap visor. Sneaker fanatics can opt for the Reebok CL Nylon in burgundy ($89) or adidas Gazelle featuring a white, burgundy and gold colourway ($140).

The products are all available exclusively at both JD outlets