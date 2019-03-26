Easy fixes to the most common hair problems

This article first appeared on Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com)

Hair problems can kill your vibe. Here are some common issues that women face, and viable solutions that may help.

Help, I'm losing my hair

Excessive hair loss is more common than you think - androgenetic (hormone-related hair loss), telogen effluvium (stress-related hair loss), medications, vitamin deficiencies, thyroid disorders and even excessive styling can cause hair loss and thinning.

You can get prescribed anti-androgenetic shampoos which prevent testosterone and dihydrotestosterone (hormones associated with the loss of hair) through targeting hair growth at the follicle. The shampoos also usually help to interrupt the hormone cycle locally that causes thinning.

If you're looking for something you can buy off the shelves, steer clear of those with parabens, sulfates and fragrances, which can irritate hair and dehydrate it. Look for formulas with antioxidants like B vitamins and amino acids.

I'm styling my hair too often and the heat damage is not pretty

The good thing is you've quit your chemical straightening habit and made way for your natural curls, but you can't quite quit the flat iron or curling wand.

Did you know that the steam that appears when you're styling your hair is its internal moisture? You can't curl hay, so you need to put moisture and hydration back for it to cooperate.

Try a concentrated treatment that strengthens hair from within, whether it's a leave-in mask or a wash-off formula, to reduce breakage and improve its look and feel.

My scalp is itchy and flaky

So many things can contribute to an itchy and flaking scalp, including eczema.

Again, choose products that don't have parabens and sulfates, which will irritate your already sensitive scalp further.

Look for products with tea tree and castor oil to help treat and calm it.

My hair is dull and lacklustre

Like your skin and the rest of the body, how you live your life and what you eat will be reflected in your hair.

Consider increasing your intake of fatty fish, good fats, nuts and green, leafy vegetables.

Also, invest in a deep conditioning mask that you can do repeatedly at home, instead of just at the salon.

Not only is it more economical when it comes to treating hair, it's about consistency, so keep at it at least once a week.