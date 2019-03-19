Easy ways to solve these fashion disasters

You can use straws to keep your necklaces from tangling.

Between make-up stains, nip slips and funky smells, it is a wonder how we can keep it all together. But you can quickly avoid a fashion faux pas by adopting some of these do-it-yourself tips and tricks when crisis strikes.

To remove fuzz balls from your clothes

Pills, or fuzz, are unsightly tiny balls of tangled broken fibres that are formed due to rubbing or abrasion during normal wear and use. They are commonly found on sweaters, linens and overly-worn garments.

What you need: A razor and some sticky tape.

Method: Use a clean razor to shave the pill off your garment. Remember to use gentle strokes to avoid damaging your clothes. Once you are done, remove the loose fuzz ball with sticky tape. You can also try getting a fabric comb.

To fix a zipper that is stuck

Zippers on jeans or jackets are subjected to wear and tear over time, but you do not have to visit a tailor when you come across a faulty one.

What you need: A traditional graphite wooden pencil or Vaseline.

Method: Rub the tip of the pencil along both sides of the zip. Continue rubbing until you spot graphite particles on the zipper. Then, slide the zipper a few times to see if it works. Repeat if necessary. Graphite acts as a dry lubricant that will help to smooth out the rough edges. If it is still stuck, it is time for you to move on to an oil-based lubricant like Vaseline. Repeat similar steps until you achieve results.

To remove stains instantly from your white garments

Fix white clothes with unsightly food stains in a flash with this handy product.

What you need: A bleach pen from Clorox.

Method: Squeeze a small amount of bleach onto the affected area. Use the tip of the pen to gently massage the product into the stain. Once the stain dissolves, apply some water to get rid of the excess bleach.

To fix a loose button without sewing

If you are in a hurry, here is how you can mend it in under a minute or two.

What you need: Clear nail varnish.

Method: Coat a generous amount of it onto the frayed threads on your button and behind it as well. When it dries, the tackiness of the clear varnish will harden, keeping your button snug and secure. But this should not be used as a permanent fix - you should resew it when you do find the time.

To prevent accessories from tarnishing

We love a good set of inexpensive earrings from high-street brands. However, they tend to tarnish quickly due to oxidation. Deploy this technique to improve their longevity.

What you need: Clear nail varnish.

Method: Apply a generous coat of clear nail varnish along the surface of your accessories. Let them dry before you wear them out.

Since the main culprit when it comes to oxidation is our atmosphere, the varnish acts as a barrier to prevent the metal from coming into direct contact with the air. Repeat this application once a week if you frequently wear them out.

To keep a loose zipper up

A loose zipper on your favourite pair of jeans can be frustrating and having to constantly check your fly is unsightly.

What you need: A small key ring.

Method: First, attach it onto the loose zipper. Put on your jeans and zip it up. Secure the small key ring around the button of your jeans. Once you fasten your button, the key ring will keep your fly up while staying concealed.

To keep your necklaces tangle-free while travelling

Have you ever found your necklaces tangled into a mess after you have arrived at your holiday destination? Prevent this from happening with one simple household tool.

What you need: A straw.

Method: First, unhook your delicate necklaces. Slip one end of the chain through the straw and secure the hook back together. Use one straw for each necklace to keep things organised. For shorter necklaces, you can trim the straws into smaller pieces.

This article first appeared on Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com).