Fancy festive picks to spice up your holiday dressing

It's beginning to look like Christmas is here, and the invites for festive parties are streaming in. Unfortunately, your regular wardrobe simply doesn't cut it. Here are some fancy fashion picks to spice up your holiday dressing.

PANDORA

Usher in the year-end celebrations with the Dutch jewellery brand's Winter 2018 Collection, comprising two series - Purely Pandora (from $49) and Christmas In Space (from $69).

The former takes Pandora's signature metals and design elements to a whole new dimension with freshwater cultured pearl embellishments, while the latter fuses out-of-this-world designs with traditional elements of Christmas.

The Purely Pandora and Christmas In Space collections are now available at Pandora stores islandwide.

PAZZION

Outshine others with show-stopping heels and flats in shimmery iridescent designs from the local shoe label's Christmas Capsule Collection, which are sure to add sparkle to your holiday-themed outfit.

They include the Embellished Bow Foldable Flats ($79), Glittery Slingback Heels ($83), Metallic Pointy Front Low Heels ($86), Glittery Pointed Flats ($79) and Strappy Cut Out Heels ($79) in various hues like silver, gold, black and champagne, which are available at Pazzion stores islandwide and online throughout the month of December.

SWATCH

Light up with this year's Season's Special, SHINEBRIGHT, from the Swiss watchmaker.

The limited edition timepiece is covered in festive red and wrapped by an alcantara bracelet with sparkling Swarovski stones, with a snowflake on the dial.

SHINEBRIGHT ($175) is now available at Swatch stores islandwide.

SWAROVSKI

An enchanting fairytale garden, frozen in time and shimmering with Swarovski crystals, inspires the Austrian brand's Holiday Collection ($189 to $899) of eye-catching jewellery and accessories that bring inimitable shine to the festive season.

It consists of four sub-collections - the frosted winter leaves of Louison, botanically-inspired Mayfly, filigree silhouettes of Creativity and Eternal timepieces.

The Swarovski 2018 Holiday Collection is now available at Swarovski stores islandwide.

APM MONACO

Celebrate the magic of Christmas with a dazzling collection of stars and moon from the French-Monaco fashion jewellery brand's Collection Meteorites De Noel ($134 to $805), an exciting addition to its much-loved Meteorites range.

Sophisticated yet festive, the pieces are easily mixed and matched with each other.

They are now available at APM Monaco's Marina Bay Sands, Paragon and Raffles City stores as well as www.apm.mc.

RABEANCO

The Hong Kong-based leather fashion accessories brand's holiday shoe collection ($178 to $439) promises to cast a spell on your feet, with styles ranging from classic to sexy to whimsical.

Taking you from boardroom to the bar are the Noona Chunky Leather Heels in metallic red patent lambskin, Lyca Booties, Sera Box Leather Loafers and Estella Strappy Suede Sandals.

They are now available at Rabeanco's One Raffles Place, Raffles City Shopping Centre and ION Orchard outlets as well as www.rabeanco.com.

POMELO

The Thai-based clothing label revives the glorious vintage '80s trends with its Midnight Mysteries holiday collection (from $24), creatively reimagined for women to rock them in the 21st century.

Packed with shiny lamé, animal prints and sequins, it comprises more than 60 pieces of jewellery, bags, dresses, outerwear, tops and bottoms, with key pieces being the Mini Cross Back Glitter Dress, Sequin Tie Waist Romper and Disco Ball Purse.

The Midnight Mysteries collection is now available at pomelofashion.com and the Pomelo mobile app.

LEE HWA JEWELLERY

In the local jeweller's Christmas Collection this year, the rare, romantic and responsibly sourced Forevermark diamonds take centre stage.

Make a mental note to remind your spouse of what a shining star you have been this year with the Forevermark Sherrie Collection (from $1,308 for the necklace, $1,618 for the ring and $2,238 for the earrings depending on the diamond specifications).

Or find the freedom to be your most authentic self with the Forevermark Daryn Collection (from $2,368 for the ring and $3,148 for the necklace), which reinvents the traditional ribbon ornamentation using elegant bow designs.

They are now available at selected Lee Hwa Jewellery boutiques.

MCM

Look no further for statement-making style than the German luxury leathergoods brand's Festive 2018 collection (from $1,320 to $5,220), where quilted studs and shimmering Swarovski crystals are featured on a number of classic MCM silhouettes including the Patricia, Stark and Berlin styles, all sparkling in silver, gold and black.

The bags are now available at the MCM HAUS flagship store at Paragon and the newly-opened MCM Playground located next to it.



