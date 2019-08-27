Fash forward

DESIGN ORCHARD

Celebrate Singapore's bicentennial with the retail lifestyle destination's latest initiative to support local design and entrepreneurship, with the launch of local label Reckless Ericka's first print pattern in an exclusive "Chilli Crab" capsule collection.

Inspired by the iconic homegrown dish, it features silhouettes such as the full circle skirt and midi dress, juxtaposed against lively geometrical shapes inspired by Peranakan tiles found in traditional shophouses.

The collection (from $199) is now available at Design Orchard till Sept 2, while stocks last.

MCM

The German luxury lifestyle goods and accessories brand has put a spin on the well-loved Visetos print with its Love Patches collection.

Whimsical and colourful love-inspired patches adorn the latest bags and accessories, making them perfect for adding a fun and vibrant touch to any outfit.

It is available in two colours - MCM's classic brown and light pink, an Asia-Pacific exclusive.

The collection ($410 to $1,640) is now available in the classic Patricia shoulder bag, crossbody version, clutch and small leather accessories such as wallets and passport holders at all MCM boutiques.

FILA

The limited edition Jagger Safari from the Italian sporting goods company's sub-brand Fila Fusion has launched exclusively at the Fila Fusion Orchard Central store.

Inspired by Chinese rap group Higher Brothers, the jet-black shoe features vivid tiger and jaguar prints that symbolise breaking the rules and chasing freedom.

Only 29 pairs are up for grabs in Singapore, with each sold as a special bundle set at a special price of $308 (retail value worth $700).

The first nine bundle sets comprise the Jagger Safari, cap, tee and socks, while the remaining 20 sets comprise the Jagger Safari, tee and socks.