Fashion finds

ASICS X DISNEY

To tie in with the highly-anticipated Disney Pixar animated blockbuster Incredibles 2, the Japanese sports performance brand has teamed up with The Walt Disney Company for the I MOVE ME campaign to help families get active this summer.

Inspired by the movie's superhero family, Asics and Disney will launch a series of digital content, in-store activations and limited edition products.

There will be "super workout videos" revolving around the powers of each member of the family and a footwear range featuring Mr Incredible and Edna Mode on Asics' running shoes Dynaflyte 2 ($279), Gel-Quantum 180 2 ($279) and Gel-Nimbus 20 ($309).

The collection is now available at Asics Plaza Singapura and VivoCity.

DISNEY X COACH

The special edition Disney x Coach: A Dark Fairy Tale collection subverts classic Disney Princess tales with a dark and romantic twist on the US fashion brand's ready-to-wear and leather goods ($65 to $1,850), as well as Bonnie Cashin's Duffle, a classic bag silhouette reborn for 2018 with a new attitude that comes in two sizes ($750 to $1,250).

The collaboration recontextualises unexpected motifs from Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs and Sleeping Beauty - think dark and dreamy castles, poisoned apples and wide-eyed woodland creatures.

The collection also showcases sportswear like jersey hoodies ($395), sneakers ($425) as well as longtime Coach favourites Dinky ($750) and Foldover Crossbody Clutch ($525) with Disney-inspired patches and embellishments.

It is available at all Coach stores islandwide and online (singapore.coach.com).

CLUB MED X UNIQLO

This month, the French company specialising in premium all-inclusive holidays has joined forces with the Japanese retail brand for the Club Med x Uniqlo Summer 2018 Resort Collection.

It features staple essentials and curated Uniqlo swimwear line-ups from Princesse tam.tam ($14.90 to $49.90) and the Tomas Maier ($14.90 to $129.90) and Uniqlo collection, along with accessories to travel in style.

From now to June 30, shoppers who spend a minimum of $80 on Uniqlo's website, with at least one item from Uniqlo's men's, women's and kids' resort-themed collection, will stand to enjoy $160 off a subsequent booking for Club Med Tomamu Hokkaido.