Fashion finds

ADIDAS

Casual sportswear brand adidas Originals has revived the Samba ($160), one of the most beloved silhouettes in 3-stripes history, and launched a women's exclusive variant, the Samba Rose ($170), in which the iconic silhouette is reimagined with a platform sole.

Reconfiguring the Samba's original design into a slick, feminine context, the Samba Rose sees the shoe's traditional material construction switched out for a softer leather, while its iconic suede T-toe panel is replaced with decorative zig-zag stitching.

PHOTOS: ADIDAS

The Samba range is now available at all adidas Originals stores and selected retailers as well as online (shop.adidas.com.sg).

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Italian luxury brand celebrates the launch of the Ferragamo Studio handbag under the creative direction of Paul Andrew with New York-based European artist Ana Kras.

PHOTOS: SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Ferragamo Studio Bag ($3,490/medium and $3,090/small) honours the founder's first studio, the Hollywood Boot Shop in California, with a digital project marking the first exploration of the distinct colours developed for the Pre-Fall 2018 Collection by Andrew.

It comes in calf leather in nero, navy, lipstick, fango and antique rose and ostrich leather ($14,900/medium) in desert.

The Ferragamo Studio Bag is now available at all Salvatore Ferragamo stores islandwide.

ZOFF

On the lookout for something fresh, quirky and trendy?

Step out this summer with the leading Japanese eyewear brand's Always Fresh sunglasses collection, which will leave you spoilt for choice with over 300 designs (from $58).

PHOTOS: ZOFF

All are equipped with lenses that provide 99.9 per cent UV protection, with a double-sided reflection coating to shield from both the front and back of the sunglasses. They also have a water-resistant coating to keep them clean and more durable.

Zoff also offers prescription with colour lenses, as well as other functions to meet your optical needs.

The Always Fresh collection is now available at Zoff outlets at Orchard Central, Suntec City and Lumine.