Fashion finds

ASICSTIGER X CASIO G-SHOCK

The Japanese sportswear brand and Japanese watchmaker have teamed up for the first time to introduce co-branded special editions of their flagship products - the Asicstiger Gel-Mai Knit shoe and the GBA-800 watch (both $249).

The Gel-Mai Knit embodies the functionality of G-Shock, featuring leather accents on the upper for wear resistance and a rubber outsole that helps the wearergrip the ground.

Both the black and white colourways feature red accents and a dual-logo upper.

The GBA-800 is perfect for daily use, including a Bluetooth smartphone connection, interval timer and LED light. The step tracker function not only records daily workouts but also calorie consumption and other health metrics.

The Gel-Mai Knit is now available from Limited Edt Vault and Star 360 Suntec City, while the GBA-800 will be available from July 21 at G-Factory outlets at Ion Orchard, Bugis Junction, VivoCity and Tampines Mall.

PHOTOS: ASICS TIGER AND CASIO G-SHOCK

SAMSONITE

Premium shopping mall Paragon is now home to the US luggage manufacturer and retailer's firstconcept store dedicated to women, Samsonite for Her. It features signature offerings from Samsonite - Samsonite Red ($100 to $380) and Lipault Paris ($100 to $380) - with each brand catering to a different clientele through a range of bags, luggage and accessories suitable for work, travel and play.

A "click-and-mortar" first for Samsonite, customers can now see and experience the products while also having access to the brands' full e-commerce catalogue through the store's interactive tablet.

All orders placed will be delivered free regardless of the purchase amount.

PHOTOS: SAMSONITE

RISIS

Experience nature's allure with the local lifestyle brand's Spring-Summer 2018 offerings, comprising the Grace and Natural Orchid collections.

Check out the Grace Drop Earrings ($149), which draw inspiration from falling dew drops and come in luxurious shades of gold, purple and silver, as well as the Grace Statement Necklace ($369) in amethyst, 18K gold and sterling silver.

Risis has also created a variety of iconic 24K gold-plated natural orchid accessories, such as the Ascocenda Thai Cherry Orchid earrings ($119) and ring ($109), a first for the brand.

Both collections are available at Risis stores at Suntec City, Takashimaya Department Store, Tangs Orchard, VivoCity and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.