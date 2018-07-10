Fashion finds
ASICSTIGER X CASIO G-SHOCK
The Japanese sportswear brand and Japanese watchmaker have teamed up for the first time to introduce co-branded special editions of their flagship products - the Asicstiger Gel-Mai Knit shoe and the GBA-800 watch (both $249).
The Gel-Mai Knit embodies the functionality of G-Shock, featuring leather accents on the upper for wear resistance and a rubber outsole that helps the wearergrip the ground.
Both the black and white colourways feature red accents and a dual-logo upper.
The GBA-800 is perfect for daily use, including a Bluetooth smartphone connection, interval timer and LED light. The step tracker function not only records daily workouts but also calorie consumption and other health metrics.
The Gel-Mai Knit is now available from Limited Edt Vault and Star 360 Suntec City, while the GBA-800 will be available from July 21 at G-Factory outlets at Ion Orchard, Bugis Junction, VivoCity and Tampines Mall.
SAMSONITE
Premium shopping mall Paragon is now home to the US luggage manufacturer and retailer's firstconcept store dedicated to women, Samsonite for Her. It features signature offerings from Samsonite - Samsonite Red ($100 to $380) and Lipault Paris ($100 to $380) - with each brand catering to a different clientele through a range of bags, luggage and accessories suitable for work, travel and play.
A "click-and-mortar" first for Samsonite, customers can now see and experience the products while also having access to the brands' full e-commerce catalogue through the store's interactive tablet.
All orders placed will be delivered free regardless of the purchase amount.
RISIS
Experience nature's allure with the local lifestyle brand's Spring-Summer 2018 offerings, comprising the Grace and Natural Orchid collections.
Check out the Grace Drop Earrings ($149), which draw inspiration from falling dew drops and come in luxurious shades of gold, purple and silver, as well as the Grace Statement Necklace ($369) in amethyst, 18K gold and sterling silver.
Risis has also created a variety of iconic 24K gold-plated natural orchid accessories, such as the Ascocenda Thai Cherry Orchid earrings ($119) and ring ($109), a first for the brand.
Both collections are available at Risis stores at Suntec City, Takashimaya Department Store, Tangs Orchard, VivoCity and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.
