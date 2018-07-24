Fashion finds

MOYNAT

The French luxury brand presents the Loulou ($7,400), the ultimate go-everywhere bag made of satin calf that comes in yellow, amarante and blue. Brimming with boyish charm yet unmistakably feminine, it is inspired by the robust utility of a cartouche bag. This new shape also embodies a blend of subtle details, including a distinctive geometric front clasp inspired by early 20th-century trunks. The Loulou is available at Moynat stores at Takashimaya Shopping Centre and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

PHOTOS: MOYNAT

REEBOK

The global athletic footwear and apparel company and US model Gigi Hadid collaborate for the Freestyle Hi Nova ($129) this Fall-Winter 2018 season.

Created as a woman-specific shoe and adopted by style outliers who took it from the studio to the streets, the high-top sneaker is redefined with a modern fit that features a fully laced leather upper and new flatform sole.

The Freestyle Hi Nova is now available at The Social Foot, AW Lab, Seek, Limited Edt and selected Royal Sporting House stores.

PHOTOS: REEBOK

COACH

The US luxury fashion brand blends street art and fashion with a spunky new Graffiti capsule collection ($140 to $595) inspired by the New York City graffiti art scene.

PHOTOS: COACH

This latest partnership with new influential artists such as WhIsBe and Jason Naylor - featured across T-shirts, tote bags, sliders and small leather goods - represents a playful and subversive take on Coach's most recognisable code, each incorporating the brand's signature "C" logo in neon hues.

The capsule collection is now available at all Coach stores.