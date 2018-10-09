Fashion finds

TED BAKER

The British clothing retailer introduces the new Ted Baker menswear pop-up store at Takashimaya Shopping Centre Level 3, the first of its kind in Singapore. It will run from now till August 31 next year.

Shoppers can expect an array of items including apparel, bags, footwear and leather accessories, as well as the new Autumn/Winter collection ($20 to $1,159), which offers fresh twists on signature designs, with a focus on elevating everyday style.

Ted Baker will also be offering an exclusive branded whisky glass with a $200 spend or more on full-priced items.

GENTLE MONSTER x ALEXANDER WANG

The South Korean eyewear label has partnered with US designer Alexander Wang for a new limited-edition eyewear collection, boasting three prominent colourways: red, yellow and black.

It was the highlight of New York Fashion Week when it debuted at Wang's Fall/Winter 2018 show in February.

The bold acetate frame expresses power and confidence and the temples are outfitted with the term "CEO", alluding to the inspiration behind Wang's show.

The Gentle Monster x Alexander Wang collection ($408) is now available at the Gentle Monster Ion Orchard store.

PAZZION

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the local shoe label supports breast cancer fighters through specially designed limited-edition Peony Bow Flats ($79).

The pink loop resembles the pink ribbon, the international symbol of breast cancer awareness.

The campaign seeks to spur all women to go for regular mammogram screenings to facilitate early detection.

Thirty per cent of all net proceeds will go to the Breast Cancer Foundation, to aid in its mission of eradicating breast cancer as a life-threatening disease.

The Peony Bow Flats are exclusively available from now till Oct 31 at Pazzion's e-store (www.pazzion.com) and retail outlets islandwide.