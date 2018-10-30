Fashion finds

JIMMY CHOO

The high fashion house based in Britain has launched a limited-edition Lizzy sunglasses to celebrate Deepavali, the Festival of Lights.

They are finished with exclusive golden suede applied directly onto flat mirrored lenses. The butterfly silhouette, framed in light shiny metal, makes a resplendent statement with multi-layer gold lenses and glittery temples tips.

The Lizzy sunglasses ($600) are now available at Eye Couture by Philip D Izaac at Paragon, Universal Optical at Far East Plaza and Jamco Optical at Katong Shopping Centre.

LEVI'S X JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

The US clothing company has collaborated with US pop star Justin Timberlake for the 20-piece Levi's X Justin Timberlake Fresh Leaves men's collection.

Timberlake offers a fresh spin on timeless pieces for the next generation.

Expect hints of modern streetwear and plays with proportions, oversized and longer lengths, and hoods on truckers and shirts.

Standout pieces include a new addition to the Levi's fit portfolio - the 501 Slim Taper - and the denim camo Trucker jacket, printed using Levi's recently launched Project FLX digital laser technology.

The Fresh Leaves collection ($69.90 to $239.90) is now available at Levi's stores at Raffles City, Bugis Junction and Ion Orchard.

STUART WEITZMAN

The US shoe brand has opened its second retail boutique in Singapore at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, featuring key highlights from the fall-winter 2018 collection.

The limited-edition Swarovski Crystal capsule collection ($900 to $1,600) is launched exclusively at Stuart Weitzman boutiques in Singapore, China and Hong Kong.

The Swarovski crystal embellishments on loafer and pump styles sparkle in clear, tonal and multi-colour pave options, and the brand's popular stretch suede over-the-knee and sock boots are designed with crystal-embellished high and cylinder heels.

Also available are the SW-612 limited-quantity suede sneakers in tinsel gold and tinsel silver - worldwide exclusives sold at this store - and its new signature Shoebox bag range, featuring clutches and shoulder bags in a distinct angular silhouette ($850 to $1,750).