Fashion finds

ROBINSONS THE HEEREN

Celebrating its 160th anniversary in style, the home-grown retail departmental store gears up for a fabulous fall season with new exclusive brands and first-time collaborations.

Defend Paris ($79 to $189) is imagined and founded by French choreographer-dancer Brahim Zaibat, while Hobbs ($70 to $389) is all about modern cuts, feminine tailoring and heritage craftsmanship inspired by London.

Indonesian jewellery label Aidan and Ice's designs are done by Indonesian artisans who are mainly women of all ages, with each piece made out of locally-sourced fresh water pearls and high-quality crystals.

Robinsons The Heeren also introduces Seoul Posse by D-Antidote x Fila ($249 to $559), a retro hip-hop collection inspired by music street style icons of Seoul (Hyun Jin Young) and London (London Posse).

SOLVIL ET TITUS

The Hong Kong-based watch brand has launched its beautifully-crafted range of elegant yet simple timepieces for the spirited woman in its latest Fashionista collection (from $445).

A vital piece that can add a sophisticated glow to any outfit, the W06-03074-003 comes with a rose gold bracelet, round case encrusted with Swarowski crystals and bezel wrapped around a silver white dial with rose gold indexes.

With its red leather strap, the W06-03071-004 is a bold statement piece yet in harmony with the rose gold round case.

Solvil et Titus' Fashionista collection is now available at all City Chain stores.

ADIDAS

The German sportswear company has rolled out two Adidas Originals ranges that are sure to grab eyeballs.

In the Dragon Ball Z collection, Japanese anime characters Son Gohan and Cell are depicted in sneaker form as Deerupt ($180) and Prophere ($260, above).

The collaboration features seven silhouettes from the Adidas Originals roster, carefully chosen to represent the characteristics of Dragon Ball heroes and villains.

Coming in eight designs, the Never Made collection ($200 to $300, below) is a revolutionary footwear concept where past icons from the Adidas archive in the 70s, 80s and 90s are reimagined with modern technology.

Both collections are now available at Adidas Originals Pacific Plaza and online (adidas.com.sg).