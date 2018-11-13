Fashion finds

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery brand celebrates modern femininity with its new Reflexions bracelet and charm collection designed for self-expression.

Weaving a new narrative in glowing metals, the gold Shine, blush pink Rose and gleaming Sterling Silver are carefully formed into flexible bracelets with a beautiful mesh texture.

Versatility comes in the form of clip-on charms with graphic lines, featuring inner silicone grips that keep them in place.

The Reflexions bracelets and charms (from $129 and $49 respectively) are now available at Pandora stores and its eStore.

ETHAN K X PEDDER ON SCOTTS

To celebrate the arrival of the ultra-luxe handbag label at Pedder on Scotts, the multi-label store is hosting a pop-up from now to Nov 23 featuring exclusive and classic styles.

Founded by Singaporean designer Ethan Koh with a vision to reintroduce the essence of haute couture and exclusivity in the world of luxury, Ethan K is internationally acclaimed for its exquisite leather craftsmanship, rich colours and whimsical hardware designs.

An Asia-exclusive Ethan K handbag collection will be available at the pop-up, where you can also enjoy the brand's signature bespoke services.

Choose from an array of bag designs, premium exotic leathers, colours, clasps and linings to create something truly unique.

Prices for small leather goods start from $990.

CALVIN KLEIN

The US fashion brand has introduced new classics adorned with modern touches to capture the intimate, timeless and authentic moments of youth.

Highlights include the limited-edition Swing ($959), an automatic timepiece featuring sapphire glass and a transparent back case, with only a handful available in Singapore.

The Minimal ($379) collection is a classic yet contemporary vintage-inspired style, with a stainless steel and yellow gold PVD bicolour mesh, while the Spring bangle ($109 for stainless steel, $129 for Black PVD) is a unisex design that works beautifully for everyday wear.

They are now available at Calvin Klein watches and jewellery stores at Takashimaya, Bugis Junction, Ion Orchard and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.