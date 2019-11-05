Fashion finds

HAVAIANAS

Opening on Nov 10, the Brazilian flip-flop brand's new flagship store at Takashimaya Shopping Centre will be its largest one in Singapore.

The first 100 shoppers to make a purchase and sign up for Havaianas' mailing list in-store will receive a complimentary Havaianas Mini Bag and $5 Havaianas e-voucher for their next purchase.

There is also no better time to explore the Flagship Exclusive collection, which includes the Slim Crystal Glamour Swarovski flip-flops ($65) featuring a Swarovski Elements pin embellishment, the Slim Logo Metallic Print flip-flops ($50) with a celestial print on a solid black sole and a metallic logo on slim black straps and the Havaianas High Fashion ($75) featuring a 2.25-inch heel.

HAVAIANAS

MCM

The German luxury lifestyle and accessories brand's Camo Lion print is a new and revamped graphic camouflage pattern offering a vibrant twist on MCM's iconic Munich Lion.

This print is made up of two key motifs: The tarot diamond from the Bavarian flag which symbolises value, strength and longevity and the Munich Lion, depicted through a simple outline.

MCM

Made from light nylon, the MCM Camo Lion collection ($650 to $1,630) is now available in three colourways - Blue Grey, Jungle Green and Tangerine Tango - at all MCM boutiques and comes in an assortment of unisex shapes, including a classic backpack, shoulder bag, weekender, tote bag and waist pouch.

CASIO

To mark the bicentennial of Singapore's founding, the Japanese consumer electronics brand has unveiled two new limited-edition watch models that come with eye-catching aesthetics of Singapore's iconic landmarks.

With a black resin exterior, the AE-1200WH-1ASGGD (Gold) features a custom-designed band adorned with graphics of the Sir Stamford Raffles statue, the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay, the Singapore Flyer, the Esplanade, the Merlion, Art Science Museum and Marina Bay Sands in gold colour.

CASIO

Meanwhile, the AE-1200WH-1ASGWH (White) allows these symbols to stand out in white colour along with the moon and the five stars of the Singapore flag.

The former will see a limited run of 200 pieces while the latter is limited to just 100 pieces.

Both watches ($59) will be available from Nov 8 at selected partner dealer stores.