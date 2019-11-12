Fashion finds

PUMA X KARL LAGERFELD

Following the launch of their first successful collaboration in Fall 2018, the German sports brand and the eponymous label of the late German fashion designer have teamed up again for a contemporary sportswear collection for men and women.

Puma's acclaimed archive pieces are reimagined with a modern, luxurious edge that is indicative of Karl Lagerfeld.

Ranging from selected footwear to apparel like jackets, pants and tees to accessories, the collection ($55 to $379) is now available at Puma stores at Bugis+, Century Square, ION Orchard, Puma Select at Marina Bay Sands and VivoCity as well as retailers Foot Locker, Leftfoot, Limited Edt, On Pedder, Robinsons, Star 360 and Tangs.

GARMIN

The US tech company has dressed up its latest vivomove series with 16 new fashionable styles.

The next-generation line-up of hybrid smartwatches - vivomove 3/3S, vivomove Style and vivomove Luxe - has the appearance of a traditional timepiece, with real ticking hands and elegant dial details.

With a flick of the wrist, the hands dynamically move out of the way to reveal a hidden smart screen with health and fitness tracking data.

It also shows smart notifications for text messages, social media updates, calendar reminders and so on.

The vivomove series ($389 to $849) - with added new advanced wellness features like Pulse Ox and Body Battery energy monitoring, connected GPS and Garmin Pay (select models only) - is now available from all authorised retailers.

KAI

Founded in 2017 by local social media personality Christabel Chua, the lifestyle brand has launched its latest novelty collection, the Sushi Collection.

Delightfully tasteful and delicately made, it has four vibrant designs inspired by Japan's iconic treats.

The Onigiri Bag ($119) is chic, sophisticated and can be paired with any outfit, while the Onigiri Pouch, Tamago Sushi Pouch and Salmon Sushi Pouch ($58) are charming accessories designed for everyday essentials such as cards, cash and receipts.

Kai's Sushi Collection is now available on www.iamkai.co.