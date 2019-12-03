Fashion finds

QUE SERA VINTAGE

The local women's vintage store previously located at Suntec City has made a comeback as a pop-up concept at UE Square (#01-32) from now till March 30.

Shop for one-of-a-kind vintage fashion ($69 to $159) from the 1950s to 1990s suitable for the office, retro-themed dinner and dance events and Christmas parties.

Expect to find vintage belts, hats, bags, sunglasses, jumpsuits, dresses and gowns mostly imported from Europe, Japan and the US, as well as charming modern cheongsam from Joli Pretty that are perfect for Chinese New Year.

Que Sera Vintage is also retailing online at www.facebook.com/queseraonline

QUE SERA VINTAGE

SKECHERS

The US sports and lifestyle brand goes back to the future with three encore collections of iconic sneakers from the 80s and 90s updated with today's hottest design embellishments and colour palettes.

Ahead of their official releases in stores from mid-December to January 2020, they will be exclusively available at street culture convention Culture Cartel 2019 from Dec 6 to 8.

The Skechers Energy ($129) now comes in updated colourways and Skechers joins forces with LA Gear to relaunch the 1988 LA Gear Slammer ($129), while the Skechers Premium Heritage Limited Edition Holiday Collection features iconic outsoles like the Energy, D'Lites and D'Lites 3.0 ($189 each) bearing animal print, tassels and jewels.

SKECHERS

EMBRACE JEWELLERY

The homegrown multi-brand jewellery retail store has unveiled its first-ever collaboration with artist Cherie Altea, also known as The Jar of Salt.

It features eight fun and whimsical pieces that reflect Singapore's unique culture and showcase its charming striking illustrations, including cheongsam-clad girls, sarong kebaya, tiffin carriers, Peranakan floor tiles and summer flowers in bright and cheerful colours - perfect accessories to complete any CNY outfit.

Made in Spain and crafted in silver and gold finishing, The Jar of Salt x Embrace Jewellery Collection ($89.90 to $168) is now available at Embrace+ stores at Club Street, Tanglin Mall and Holland Road Shopping Centre as well as the Embrace Jewellery counter at Takashimaya.