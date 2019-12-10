Fashion finds

GIVENCHY

The Mini-Mystic, the French luxury fashion house's new scaled-down version of its iconic neoclassic Mystic bag, retains a light, elegant shape and is versatile enough to complement looks for day or night.

Crafted in fine calfskin, it is roomy enough to hold the essentials and comes lined in contrasting suede. It also boasts the hallmarks of Givenchy craftsmanship in its hand-stitched details, hand-painted edges and a stylised double-G clasp in a silky gold finish that peeks out from under a V-shaped flap.

The Mini-Mystic ($3,150) is now available at Givenchy's Paragon and Marina Bay Sands stores.

FOSSIL

Sparkle in the entire rainbow with the US watch brand's limited-edition Holiday Rainbow series, perfect for gliding into holiday parties and the New Year.

The Garrett ($369) features a rotating bezel encased in colourful stones on a black dial with a brushed stainless steel case and is paired with a matching 22mm bracelet, while the Lyric ($369) sparkles with tapered baguette stones on the dial and is paired with an 18mm bracelet and comes in a polished case.

Each watch is individually numbered and comes packaged in an exclusive Archival Series tin.

They are now available at Fossil Ion Orchard, Takashimaya, Tang Plaza, OG People's Park Funan and also online on Shopee and Lazada.

ON PEDDER

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of French fashion designer Pierre Hardy's eponymous label, Asia's leading footwear and accessories specialist is showcasing a special global exclusive - The 20 Years Capsule Collection, inspired by his most iconic archival models.

A key piece is The Blade ($1,090), a black lacquered heel from Hardy's very first collection in 1999, which references the classic stiletto with graphic commitment.

Other standouts include The Sottsass ($2,070), a Winter 2013 ruffled heeled bootie that echoes the works of post-modernism artist Ettore Sottsass, and the Summer 2015 collector sneaker The Lilyrama ($1,045), which draws inspiration from Gilbert & George.

The collection is now available at On Pedder and Pedder On Scotts.