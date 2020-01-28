Fashion finds

KIPLING

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic video game Pac-Man, the Belgian fashion brand has released a special collaboration inspired by the idea of being on the move within a dynamic playground - both in the gaming world and real world.

It features shoulder bags, backpacks and hand luggage trolleys that reference the game's endearing characters and energy-boosting fruit, with extra details such as a revised version of the monkey charm in a unique 2D pixelated shape, the use of pixelated "Level up" on the webbing and playful plush and silicone game icons.

The collection ($99 to $339) is now available at Kipling boutiques at Jewel Changi Airport, Jem, Ion Orchard, VivoCity and Bugis Junction.

ADIDAS X IVY PARK

The international sportswear brand and US pop star Beyonce have revealed four footwear styles, all showcasing the adidas x Ivy Park collection's bold styling and incorporating utilitarian details.

The evolution of the Samba sneaker continues with the new Ivy Park Super Sleek 72, where an innovative lacing system wraps around the heel and allows the wearer to clip the shoes to a gym bag; the Ivy Park Ultraboost injects an adidas staple with utilitarian swag and attitude while the Nite Jogger is re-imagined in two colourways.

The shoes ($140 to $280) are now available at adidas.com.sg/ivypark and adidas Originals VivoCity.

ATELIER SWAROVSKI

The Austrian jewellery brand celebrates Chinese New Year with the auspicious Spring Summer 20 Beautiful Earth by Susan Rockefeller Collection.

Designed by film-maker and conservationist Susan Rockefeller, expect bold statement pieces featuring green baguette-cut and pear-cut Pointiage crystals inspired by the bamboo and the panda, a playful nod to Chinese culture.

They include the Beautiful Earth Drop Bracelet ($649), Jacket Drop Earrings ($429), Bib Necklace ($999) and Geometric Stacking Ring ($299).

The collection is now available at Swarovski's The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Ion Orchard and Changi Airport Terminal 3 stores.