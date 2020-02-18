Fashion finds

GIORGIO ARMANI

The Italian luxury fashion house's La Prima line features six bags that take inspiration from the 90s original and are characterised by new manufacturing techniques.

It includes the classic style with the characteristic side mounted with double bellows, an updated rectangular and larger version, two trunks of different sizes and two shell clutches.

The bags, which come in limited quantities, are available in soft palmellato calfskin ($2,490, in seven colours) and lacquer ($3,730, black) at the Giorgio Armani boutique at the Hilton Singapore.

LEVI'S

The US fashion retailer's Sculpt line features innovative stretch denim technology that smooths, sculpts and moulds to all your features and allows for an incredible range of flexibility.

No matter how much the jeans are worn, they won't bag out because of built-in recovery - all thanks to an updated hyperstretch fabric and addition of tencel, an ultra-soft high-tech material composed of recycled wood pulp.

The Sculpt jeans (from $79.90) in 710 Super Skinny, 720 High Rise Super Skinny and Mile High Super Skinny are now available at all Levi's stores.

SKECHERS

The US sports and lifestyle brand's limited edition Skechers X Sailor Moon collection features sneakers in two styles with iconic design elements inspired by the anime series Sailor Moon.

The existing D'Lites Airy 2.0 chunky sneaker is updated with five new colourways ($159) representing the colour auras of Sailor Moon, Sailor Venus, Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mars and Sailor Jupiter, and details such as satin bow laces and each character's planetary symbol on the shoe tongue.

Meanwhile, the Skechers Street shoe ($99) has been adapted to feature pastel colours and a ribbon bow reminiscent of Sailor Moon's signature hairstyle.

The Skechers X Sailor Moon collection is now available at 14 Skechers concept stores islandwide, including Plaza Singapura and Bugis Junction.