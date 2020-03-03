Fashion finds

BAPE X COACH

The new bold, playful collaboration between the pioneers of Japanese streetwear and the US fashion brand comprises outerwear, ready-to-wear, footwear and leather goods that channel the labels' shared spirit of authentic self-expression and unexpected urban style.

The range features an interpretation of Coach's Signature pattern crossed with Bape's Ape Head logo, rendered in camouflage, khaki and rainbow jacquard.

Stand-out pieces include a down puffer jacket in leather, Bapestream sneakers and backpacks in Coach's Academy silhouette, all featuring the Ape Head Signature pattern.

The limited edition Bape x Coach capsule collection ($175 to $3,400) is available at Coach Wisma Atria while stocks last.

TOD'S

The Italian fashion brand's No Code X sneaker - the fourth iteration of Tod's No Code innovation workshop project - by Korean designer Yong Bae Seok features a sole that has been raised at the sides, yet weighs 10 per cent less than the previous models.

It also adopts a sports car silhouette by adding an imagined aerodynamic effect, portraying itself as a racing car that is about to accelerate.

In contrast with its sporty vibe, the sneaker incorporates the element of elegance as seen from its formal shape and tapered design.

The No Code X ($1,050) is now available at Tod's Paragon and Marina Bay Sands boutiques and tods.com.

FOSSIL

In celebration of International Women's Day, the US watch brand has collaborated with esteemed illustrator Bijou Karman to release a limited edition collection to benefit Girl Rising, a non-profit organisation which aims to provide education for girls.

It consists of eight pieces of accessories ranging from watches, foldable tote bags and earrings ($49 to $199), and is characterised by Karman's bright tropical prints and illustrations of women representing varying ideas of beauty and design.

Only up to 14 pieces per item are now available at select Fossil outlets.