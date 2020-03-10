Fashion finds

GENTLE MONSTER

The Korean eyewear brand has further expanded its My Mars collection with a line of accessories that can exclusively pair with its eyewear.

It includes jewellery-inspired chain link designs available in silver, gold and black embellished with elements like paper clips, pockets, fish pendants and logo pendants, adding a luxury touch to your everyday style. The My Mars eyewear accessory collection ($78 to $368) is now available at Gentle Monster Singapore flagship stores in Ion Orchard and Marina Bay Sands.

UNIQLO

The Japanese apparel brand has rolled out a collaboration UT collection line with the Tokyo-based brand Ambush, co-founded by its creative director Yoon.

The designs showcase her unique take on Minnie Mouse, expressing love through motifs including a hand-drawn heart and the distinctive ribbon (in two tones) of this beloved Disney character.

The line-up celebrates Minnie Mouse through playful, athleisure-inspired oversized UTs and coordinated girls' dresses. The range also includes coats, parkas, bags and caps, featuring the distinctive light neon pink and mint green hues of spring time.

The Uniqlo x Ambush collection ($19.90 to $99.90) is now available at all Uniqlo stores and uniqlo.com

COACH

Coach CitySole is an innovative footwear collection that offers three sneaker styles which fuse the codes of American sportswear with the US fashion brand's proprietary CitySole technology.

The CitySole Court references classic basketball sneakers with a triangular toe box, pivot point on the outsole and distinctive 3M seam taping.

The CitySole Runner draws from the silhouettes of running shoes, with a robust heel and grooved details for added traction, while the CitySole Lowline is Coach's updated take on a classic low-top.

The CitySole range for both men and women ($325 to $475) is available in over 30 colourways at Coach stores at Paragon, Raffles City, Marina Bay Sands, VivoCity, Wisma Atria, Jewel Changi Airport and Takashimaya Men's.