Fashion finds

POMELO

Just in time for Hari Raya, the Asian online fashion retailer's Rhythm of Nature Modest Wear Collection presents 70 pieces, ranging from clothing to accessories, crafted in lightweight fabrics in an array of earth tones and free-spirited silhouettes for women seeking a more covered-up aesthetic.

Conveniently bridge the gap between work wear and semi-formals, shine in the subtle yet sophisticated Mock Neck Bell Sleeve Blouse that suits all occasions, or channel refreshing vacation vibes with the Midi Striped Kimono Wrap Dress in an all-over true blue shade and ladylike wrapped silhouette.

Starting from $34, the Rhythm of Nature Modest Wear Collection is now available from pomelofashion.com and the Pomelo app.

SWAROVSKI

PHOTOS: SWAROVSKI

The jewellery brand and Canadian fashion designer Jason Wu have nurtured a long-term creative collaboration which finds its third expression in the 2018 Spring/Summer collection. Inspired by his Mosaic collection, he also designed the Prisma collection, a versatile everyday range featuring the same neutral colour palette and sleek design which lets the faceted Swarovski crystals take centre stage, channelling contemporary femininity and an understated touch of sparkle.

The jewellery in the Prisma collection includes a necklace, bracelet, bangle, earrings and ring (from $199 to $699), available at all Swarovski stores.

NIKE

PHOTOS: NIKE

The US footwear company's Nike Epic React Flyknit, launched earlier this year, is offering three new colourways: Pink Matcha (pink for women and green for men), off-white Alloy (for women) and Horizon (glowing red for women and dark grey for men).

It adopts a revolutionary new foam technology that is 11 per cent softer, 13 per cent bouncier and 5 per cent lighter, making it one of the lightest, most incredibly-cushioned shoes.

The forefoot, toe and arch are sculpted, thanks to the one-piece Nike Flyknit bootie that is precision-engineered for support, flexibility and breathability in the spots where runners need it.

The Nike Epic React Flyknit ($229) is now available at nike.com and select retailers.