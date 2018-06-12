Fashion finds

MELISSA

Feel the magic and joy as you walk in Melissa's latest Unicorns and Rainbows collection, featuring the global footwear brand's iconic styles and introducing the Beach Slide ($95 to $110).

Comfort is key during the summer and that is what the Beach Slide sandal - updated for this season with a rainbow ripple effect - is all about.

The Melissa Ultragirl ($110 to $130) also has eye-catching prints of unicorns, rainbows and flamingos imprinted on them. The Mini Melissa versions are priced between $75 and $90.

The collection is available at Melissa stores islandwide and online at www.mdreams.com.sg.

ROKSANDA

PHOTOS: ROKSANDA ILINCIC

Roksanda, the London-basedlabel from Serbian designer Roksanda Ilincic, has launched at retail space Pedder on Scotts with a pop-up running till the end of the month, showcasing its latest collection of bags and shoes from Spring/Summer 2018.

Modernist details continue in Roksanda's bag line ($325 to $2,610) this season, crafted in soft calf leather with structural resin and wooden handles.

Colour-blocking and unexpected textures remain at the core of Roksanda's DNA, along with the gold hardware that symbolises the label's love for oversized jewellery.

The shoes ($760), made in collaboration with British footwear brand Malone Souliers, feature the distinctive and contemporary Hannah leather backless flat with a pointed toe, flattering curved vamp and woven elastic strap, and are available in five colours.

NUDE FEMME

PHOTOS: NUDE FEMME

Local fashion label Nude Femme by Adelyn Putri has launched its Ready-To-Wear Cruise Collection 2019 ($99 to $499), inspired by the grandeur and mysticism of ancient mythology and featuring sleek, head-turning pieces.

Be ready to strike with a racerback tank top dress with metallic sash ($149, right) or get into a colour-blocking frenzy with the multi-fabric flare dress in tie-dye velvet ($229). Make a unique statement with Aztec prints in vibrant blue, red and yellow on a boat-neck long-sleeved fitted maxi ($249) and a black velvet balloon-sleeve bodysuit ($199, right).

The collection is available for pre-order at www.nudefemme.com.