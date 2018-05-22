Fashion finds to make you look fly

GIORGIO ARMANI

Italian luxury eyewear company Luxottica Group presents sunglasses collection Giorgio Armani - D'Artiste, the perfect accessory for summer flings.

With a classic round shape and an ultra-light metal frame, the shades ($435) are inspired by a strong and free artistic spirit and were presented during the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2018 women's fashion show.

The D'Artiste sunglasses are now available in shiny pale gold frame with brown gradient floral lenses; shiny gunmetal frame with navy floral lenses; and shiny rose gold frame with pink floral lenses and polished black temples at authorised retailers.

45R

PHOTOS: 45R

The artisanal Japanese clothing label known for slow fashion and conscious consumerism has unveiled its second store at shopping mall Paragon.

In celebration of the opening, designer Yasumi Inoue created a limited-edition series of orchid-print jersey wear.

Bearing the national flower of Singapore, the T-shirts and dresses are made of 100 per cent Zimbabwe cotton, a fine material with an uneven texture.

From now to June 3, every $500 spent at the new 45R store will see shoppers enjoying $45 worth of gift vouchers in return, in conjunction with Paragon's All Things Japanese event.

Seize this chance to become a 45R VIP, and if you spend$4,500 over three months, you get to enjoy 10 per cent off all regular-priced products.

KLASSE14

PHOTOS: KLASSE14

The latest name collaborating with Asian retail specialist Norbreeze Group to launch in Singapore is Italian watch brand Klasse14.

With a vision to create timeless yet contemporary timepieces that reflect high-quality products, each watch is crafted as a personal statement and a message of love.

Klasse14 watches (from $265) are now available at Tangs at Tang Plaza and VivoCity and on Klasse14's appointed online e-commerce store www.cocomi.sg.