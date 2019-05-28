Fashion picks

SOCIETYA

The new Eid Luxe range from the omni-channel platform focusing exclusively on labels helmed by Asian designers is here.

It features stunning, stylish pieces by Syomirizwa Gupta that will turn heads this Hari Raya and beyond.

Malaysian designer Syomir Izwa is known for his silhouette-flattering creations with intricate details, consistently featuring bold colours, shapes and patterns inspired by the confluence of cultures between East and West.

Syomirizwa Gupta's Cleopatra collection (from $960) is now available at SocietyA's Ngee Ann City store, with 10 per cent off all pieces until June 9.

PHOTO: SOCIETYA

MCM

The German luxury lifestyle brand has introduced the Himmel Sneaker, named after the German word for 'sky', which mimics the curvature of clouds and is an evolution in MCM's expanding footwear vision.

It has an innovative sole which is sculpted to gently hug the foot, combining the ultimate sense of comfort and performance ability with lightweight style.

The upper is constructed in a mix of suede, nappa and perforated calf leather paired with a mesh lining for added lightness and breathability that balances the oversized look of the silhouette.

The Himmel Sneaker is now available in low top ($960) and high top ($1,060) models across three unique colourways and in MCM's signature Visetos and suede-only material combinations, from MCM stores at Paragon and Marina Bay Sands.

PHOTO: MCM

FOSSIL

The US watch company has unveiled the perfect Father's Day gift - if you are fast enough. With only six sets available in Singapore, the Hologram Watch is Fossil's latest limited edition watch under the Archival Series.

It features a unique holographic lens dial against images that change at the flip of a wrist.

Finished with a gold-plated top ring and crown, it blends sophistication and nostalgia with a touch of manly ruggedness.

The Hologram Watch ($199) will be available exclusively at Fossil ION Orchard from June 3.