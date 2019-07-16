Fashionable finds

LEVI'S

For Fall/Winter 2019, the US clothing brand has collaborated with Netflix hit series Stranger Things on an '80s-inspired capsule collection, working directly with the show's wardrobe team on authentically recreated Levi's looks worn by two fan favourite characters, Eleven and Dustin.

They include the Aztec Print Shirt and the El Pleated Jean worn by Eleven, and the trucker hat and graphic Camp Know Where Ringer Tee worn by Dustin.

The range also features tees with Stranger Things graphics and phrases, jeans and truckers with high-resolution character images, special edition Levi's sundries like upside down patches and red tabs, and a one-of-a-kind Levi's Batwing tee that uses the Stranger Things title graphics.

The Levi's x Stranger Things Fall/Winter 2019 capsule collection ($49.90 to $169.90) is available at Levi's Raffles City, Jewel Changi, ION Orchard, VivoCity and Bugis Junction.

DISNEY X PANDORA

Celebrating bravery, empowerment, curiosity, strength, wisdom and friendship, every piece of the Danish jewellery brand's collaboration with Disney's The Lion King movie release is infused with meaning and memory and designed to be worn separately or combined.

Created to encourage everyone to let their style "roar", the beautiful film-inspired collection features a bracelet and a selection of silver and Pandora Shine charms, including a stunning limited-edition Simba Charm and Simba & Mufasa Sunset Dangle.

The collection ($89 to $159) is available at Pandora stores and its eStore.

SWATCH

Take swag to a whole new level with the Swiss watchmaker's Big Bold collection.

Featuring six watch models ($140) from BBBlack to BBBeauty, each lightweight, bold statement piece boasts a massive 47mm diameter watchcase and a contrasting 3D print on the dial, with a main colour for the strap to highlight its big personality.

The collection is available at Swatch stores islandwide.