Fashionable finds

LORO PIANA

The Italian fashion label's first public pop-up, the Alchemy of Cashmere, is devoted to the spellbinding world of cashmere, featuring oversized spools of raw threads and yarns and colourful bumbas.

It also kicks off the launch of an exclusive capsule collection (from $500) of lounge suits, sweater dresses and small soft products such as beanies, gloves and scarves in playful colours. The pop-up runs at Ion Orchard from now until Sunday.

PHOTO: LORO PIANA

LA PUTRI

Discover the world of artisanal Italian jewellery that speaks of style and quality craftsmanship with the local bespoke jeweller's pop-up showcase at Mandarin Gallery (#02-15) from Thursday to Oct 23.

Revel in the display of brands including Meini Gioielli Firenze, Gisci and Buzzanca, whose pieces are crafted with precision for an elaborate and sophisticated finish, and expect one-of-a-kind precious pieces from the best Italian jewellery ateliers.

Prices range from $1,500 to $10,000.

PHOTO: LA PUTRI

FILA FUSION

The Italian sporting goods company's sub-brand is launching its limited-edition Jagger Mohan shoes on Thursday from 6.30pm at its Orchard Central store (#01-05/21/22).

With only 20 pairs available in Singapore, they will be sold as part of a special package at $308 that also includes a Jagger Mohan tote bag, tee and pins.

The kicks comprise the retro genes of Fila's classic look in the 1990s, while using the elegance of the first white tiger, named Mohan, discovered in India in 1951, as a source of inspiration.