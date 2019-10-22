Fashionable finds

BEYOND THE VINES

With a third of its latest capsule collection, Crew Collection: Unified Utility ($69 to $159), dedicated to unisex styles, the local contemporary fashion label promises to provide both men and women with versatile and stylish offerings.

With a refined take on an uncommon colour palette including Charcoal Blue, Fern, Lilac, Mustard and Cider, the range redefines contemporary utility.

Staple pieces are mixed and matched to perfection for everyday wear - from trench coats and dresses to boxy shirts and pants.

PAZZION

The local footwear brand is dedicating a month-long campaign this month to help raise funds and greater awareness for Singapore's Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF).

It has specially designed the limited-edition Pink Stardust Flats ($83), glittering rose gold foldable ballerina flats that exude a feminine and delicate silhouette but also embody beauty, grace and strength to rise above and fight the dreaded disease.

The shoes are available at all Pazzion boutiques and pazzion.com from now to Oct 31, and 30 per cent of the nett proceeds will be donated to BCF.

ALEXANDER WANG X BVLGARI

In keeping with the spirit of the Italian luxury label's Serpenti Through The Eyes Of series, this limited-edition handbag collection revolves around the reinterpretation of the iconic Serpenti Forever bag.

The six different styles -from soft calf leather in white, black and mint green to lush natural python skin - include the Belt Bag, Shopping Tote and Miniaudiere.

The collection (from $2,440 to $8,350) is now available at Bvlgari's Marina Bay Sands and Ion Orchard stores.