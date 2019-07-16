Feast your eyes on $3 million, 27-carat diamond ring at SIJE

A regular vendor at the annual Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) since 2013, Ivy Masterpiece will be providing the star of this year's show - an impressive flawless round brilliant diamond weighing a massive 27 carats set as a ring.

The solitaire diamond piece is worth $3 million.

Gemologist Ronald Low, 31, who is to take over the family business, told The New Paper: "It took us about a year to complete the entire process, from cutting to certification.

"In terms of size and quality, it is an excellent buy and a great investment piece for seasoned jewellery buyers."

It can also be the perfect engagement ring for celebrities and the well-heeled, he added.

Ivy Masterpiece will also be showcasing other pieces such as the Emerald Cut Diamond bracelet, Fancy Shaped Diamond bracelet and a pair of Diamond Ruby earrings ($250,000), finely crafted with 36 pieces of unheated ruby sourced from Mozambique comprising 36.85 carats, along with 986 pieces of diamonds weighing 9.50 carats.

It was designed by Mr Low's wife Sarah Tan, the main creative lead of the company.

Asked how they keep up to date with trends, he said they look through social media to see what celebrities are wearing and always purchase stones that are timeless, such as diamonds, rubies and sapphires.

SIJE will have a jewellery and precious gemstone collection in excess of US$150 million (S$203 million) by 230 exhibitors from 26 countries.

Rare collections include Simone Jewels' brilliant pendant Chopin's Nocturne - crafted with certified blue spinel (3.37 carats), princess chrome tourmaline, blue sapphire, diamonds (2.53 carats), a South Sea white pearl and 18k white, black and rose gold, and a music box - and Caratell's earring collection Above The Cloud ($12,300).

SPECIAL BUYS

Affordable opulence can be found under the Special Buys showcase. They include Leonori's Leo Flower collection (ring and earrings, $4,950 and $6,990 respectively) and Zydo's multi-coloured rainbow oval-cut sapphire bracelet ($5,500) mounted in 18K gold.

There are also exciting activities such as on-stage live auctions by HotLotz Auction House for jewellery, watches and other luxury goods, and a stage fashion show.

FYI

WHAT: Singapore International Jewelry Expo 2019

WHERE: Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre Halls A and B

WHEN: July 18 to 20, 11.30am to 8.30pm; July 21, 11.30am to 7.30pm

Admission is free