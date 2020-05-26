First dedicated job portal for fashion retail sector launching in July

The Melissa store at Wheelock Place; and Mr Terence Yow (above), managing director of Enviably Me, the official distributor for Melissa shoes here.

With Singapore experiencing possibly its worst retail slump ever, and as experts predict a contraction in sales for fashion brands, businesses are starting to embrace e-commerce and shifting their efforts towards digital operations.

Retail sales in March reportedly dropped 13.3 per cent compared with the same period last year, according to data released by the Singapore Department of Statistics.

Apparel and footwear sales saw the largest drop, at 41.6 per cent.

With the fashion, retail and beauty industries having to focus on e-commerce platforms due to the continued closure of physical stores amid the Covid-19 pandemic, retail solutions consultancy IDA Singapore (IDA'SG) will launch Singapore's first specialised job portal for these sectors on July 3.

Called MyBrands Singapore, it features search and matching capabilities that will allow businesses to find and retain fashion talents in Singapore, as well as an algorithm designed to successfully match talents with job opportunities that best fit both parties' interests in the shortest time possible.

The launch is "all the timelier now, especially in today's climate", said Ms Angeline Yap, managing director of IDA'SG.

She told The New Paper: "Brands that are hopeful for a strong comeback once they can resume operations are re-strategising and on the lookout for new talents as well as skilled retail talents for new roles in the digital space.

"It is key for businesses to be fast and efficient in their hiring process now. MyBrands Singapore will provide a platform to find the right talents they need to shift their focus to online and plan for the rest of the year and beyond."

MyBrands Singapore has already logged success in Japan, where job seekers are successfully placed with more than 350 brands every month, said Ms Yap.

Mr Terence Yow, managing director of Enviably Me, the official distributor for Melissa shoes here, feels the platform will be helpful for businesses who are starting or growing their e-commerce at this time to find new talents that cannot be filled by existing employees.

He said: "New roles will be largely focused on digital marketing, broader e-commerce management, logistics fulfilment and e-commerce customer service."

"The entire backend ecosystem is becoming increasingly critical for front-line companies like ours to survive and thrive in years to come."

He added: "It is known that front-line industries such as retail tend to be on the lower end of the priority list for many job seekers. Any job portal that will not only focus on employment and recruitment but also help to bring up the long-term attractiveness and desirability of working in these front-line sectors are helpful."

While most retail companies are retaining and retraining current employees, Mr Yow thinks up to 10 per cent will be able to hire new staff.

He said: "There will be some companies that either have reserves or have cut enough costs or are willing to take the risk to invest in strategic measures today. And if they do so correctly, it will pay off."