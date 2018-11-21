Flagging Victoria's Secret announces new lingerie CEO
US lingerie giant Victoria's Secret announced on Monday that it had appointed fashion executive John Mehas as new lingerie CEO, hoping to boost its ailing fortunes.
He will take over in the New Year, replacing Ms Jan Singer, who resigned with the brand under fire for slumping sales, idealised glamazonian femininity and reluctance to put larger and transgender models on the catwalk.
Mr Mehas' appointment was announced as Victoria's Secret parent company L Brands reported third-quarter results with a net loss of US$42.8 million (S$58.7 million) compared with net income of US$86 million last year.
"Our number one priority is improving performance," said L Brands chairman and chief executive officer Leslie Wexner. "Our new leaders are coming in with a fresh perspective and looking at everything... our marketing, brand positioning, internal talent, real estate portfolio and cost structure." - AFP
