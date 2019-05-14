Flaunt your curves with curated wardrobe

Curvy and loving it? If you are plus-size and struggling to dress to look your most fabulous, here are some tips that can point you in the right direction.

Invest in some good underwear

Think of a good pair of underwear as a basic, just like a good foundation base. Similar to foundation, it smooths and creates a blank canvas for whatever you place on top to shine.

Like what blogger Chante Burkett, who is behind Everything Curvy And Chic, says: "Nothing is worse than having the perfect outfit but not having the right foundation to pull it off."

Sexy lingerie also boosts your confidence and empowers you to embrace your body.

Furthermore, a supportive brassiere will give you the support (especially since voluptuous ladies tend to have bigger chests) and comfort you need.

You can also invest in some shapewear, which ensures that your body is smooth so whatever outfit you wear over will not look lumpy.

Opt for longer dresses or long tops

The goal here is to elongate your stature and reduce width. And with dresses and long tops that start from the neck and go past the waist to graze the knees, they create an illusion of a lengthier torso, thus making you look longer and taller.

Plus-size US model Tess Holliday suggests vintage kaftans, her favourite garment of choice.

They are comfy and "regal as heck", she said. Cinch in with a wide belt to let your figure shine.

Prints are your friends - or not

Prints are great because they add colour and visual interest to an outfit.

Ms Sophia Hung, founder of local clothing line The Amber Loft that caters to plus-size women, advises curvy women to pick prints that are no smaller than the size of your thumb and no bigger than your palm.

Overly small prints might make your look bigger while oversized prints can overwhelm your frame.

And with the curious case of stripes, opt for vertical patterns as they create an elongating illusion. Horizontal stripes, while cute, can have an adverse effect of making you look wider.

Crop tops

They can work surprisingly well to help you accentuate your curves and make you look sexy.

Pairing a crop top with high-waisted bottoms creates an illusion of a shapely hourglass figure, which is still deemed the sexiest and most feminine silhouette. The whisper of bare skin peeking through can look hot too.

V-necks work too

V-necks are great because they extend the neckline and can have a slimming and elongating effect to the face, neck and chest. Plus, women with bigger busts can show off their assets as well.

You could go a step further and put on a statement necklace to bring attention to your chest or go delicate with a slim drop pendant that brings the eyes to your cleavage.

Fit and flare

These silhouettes are flattering for all body types and are even more so for plus-sized women as the combination of a fitted waistline and loose, flowy hem helps create an hourglass figure.

An A-line dress is a staple you can always fall back on. You can also belt your dresses and tops to replicate it.

Stretchy outfits are not your friend

Comfortable and light, stretchy outfits such as those made of jersey might seem like a plus-size woman's ideal.

However, The Amber Loft's Ms Hung advises against them because these fabrics might be unflattering when stretched over the curvier parts of the body.

Her tip is to go for pieces that fit just right and make you look polished and put-together, instead of garments that stretch over your flaws and accentuate them further.

Get measured

Unlike women who are able to go into any department store or label and buy off the shelf, curvy women often have a hard time finding clothing and silhouettes that either fit or flatter them.

That is why it is good to go to a tailor if you want to invest in quality outfits that truly complement the body. Not only can they help you alter your favourite pret-a-porter (off-the-rack) pieces to flatter in all the right places, you can trust them to create customised and one-of-a-kind garments.

This article was first published on Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com)