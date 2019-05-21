Get Raya ready with these modest wear collections

ZALORA

The Asian online fashion retailer has unveiled Hari Raya collections from its own modest wear lines.

Inspired by the beauty of a fairy queen living in a mythical whimsical forest and consisting of 313 styles for women, the Zalia line ($17.90 to $129.90) follows four main trends: Spring Romance, Prairie Dance, Golden Dawn and Opulent Night.

Spring Romance focuses on romantic, elegant pieces with soft pastel colours, floral appliques and embellishments, while Prairie Dance looks to rustic country aesthetics with a neutral earthy palette.

Golden Dawn hinges on regal and opulent hues to set an indulgent, romantic mood, using fabrics with encrusted sequins and faded gold jacquard, while Opulent Night lets rip with metallic surfaces, sequins and gem tones.

Alternatively, the Lubna line ($14.90 to $109.90) boasts an 80-piece men's and 393-piece women's collection.

A palette of pastel tints, earthy shades, warm blues and deep corals are used, as well as fabrics such as sequins, waffle laces with embroidery, pleats, organza, shimmer chiffon pleats and openwork laces.

Both Zalia and Lubna's 2019 festive fashions are now available at www.zalora.sg

H&M

The Swedish fashion retailer has launched more effortlessly chic kaftans, kimono-tunics and long flowy dresses ($94.95 to $179) that will get you ready for Raya.

The colour palette features leafy greens and dusty pinks that reign alongside vivid flower prints and dashes of white.

They are now available at H&M Orchard Building and hm.com

KATT IBRAHIM

The local label's 2019 Raya Collection features Eid pieces you can even wear to work.

Check out the Lisa range, which features pleated pocket detailing and a high and low-cut hem paired with a feminine mermaid skirt in breezy cotton linen.

Inspired by the classic 50s hit Nona Zaman Sekarang, the Nona line keeps to the traditional essence of the Malay baju kurung - like the kurung kedah and kurung pahang - but in bright bold colours and pattern-clashing prints.

Katt Ibrahim has also embarked on a mother-daughter collaboration with homegrown children's fashion brand PickADillyBaby, comprising matching outfits in dainty and bold floral motifs available in three colours (mint green, yellow and pink).

The womenswear is priced between $150 and $220, while the PickADillyBaby pieces are from $60 to $65. They are now available online at www.kattibrahim.com.

POMELO

The Bangkok-based omnichannel fashion brand serves a twist to the usual modest wear with a memorable colour palette and batik and paisley prints inspired by Moroccan influences made modern.

Designed especially for the festivities, the Woven In Time 60 piece-strong collection features an earth-tone palette, from deep browns to terracotta oranges.

It highlights the maxi trend with its breezy silhouettes, from patchwork pieces and matching ensembles to elegant floor-length dresses.

For a statement-making, sophisticated look, get matched in the mixed print pants and the mixed print button-up shirt.

Dressing for formal events is made easier with the paisley print jumpsuit, which brings a refined yet playful element to those who love prints, and the tiered maxi dress in gold and green with its exaggerated collar detail and silk-like fabric.

The Woven In Time collection (from $24) is now available at pomelofashion.com and the Pomelo iOS and Android apps. - LYDIA GAN