Get shaken and stirred by these stylish Bond-inspired accessories

SWATCH

The international success of the Swatch X 007 collaboration has led to a second Swatch release exclusively for No Time To Die.

The Swiss watchmaker's limited-edition ²Q watch - an homage to gadget guru Q - is the result of a collaboration with the movie's costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb.

The sheer intensity of her design is evident in this stainless steel Skin Irony featuring a tartan plaid brown leather strap, sharp red edges and a sun-brushed dial showing off the complex mechanism, joining Swatch and Q at six o'clock.

The ²Q watch ($335) is now available at Swatch stores and www.swatch.com/en-sg

CHOPARD

The Swiss jeweller's co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele shares her vision of the James Bond woman, who is determined and courageous.

She reinterprets the iconic Happy Hearts by filling the hearts with ethical rose gold, as gold is a leitmotif embedded in the James Bond DNA.

Ethical, light, supple and easy to wear, the Happy Hearts - Golden Hearts Collection (from $4,340) is now available at Chopard boutiques.

LEICA CAMERA

Limited to 250 pieces globally, the German camera brand's special-edition Leica Q2 007 Edition ($11,690) exudes understated elegance, featuring the iconic 007 logo on the deck cap and the famous Bond gun barrel design on the lens cap.

Inspired by the bespoke Globe-Trotter cases that feature in No Time To Die, both the camera case and camera are finished in the same Ocean Green leather colourway.

Leica is also holding an exclusive No Time To Die - Behind The Scenes exhibition at Leica Galerie Singapore at Raffles Hotel from now till Oct 30, 11am to 8pm daily.

The Leica Q2 is available at Leica Raffles Hotel (L1-20), Leica at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (#B1-82A), Leica Ion Orchard (#03-20) and on www.leica-store.sg