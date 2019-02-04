Get stylish in red for CNY

FRED

The French jeweller welcomes good fortune with its 8°0 Collection this Chinese New Year, featuring 8°0 diamonds and red lacquer creations.

Its design depicts the figure "8", synonymous with good fortune in Chinese culture and a symbol of infinity or eternal love. Each motif of the pieces reveal a side different from the other, with one side lacquered in red and the other fully paved with white diamonds.

The Chinese New Year 8°0 Collection is now available at the FRED boutique at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

PAZZION

Pay homage to Chinese New Year with the Poised Perfection collection, which features quality craftsmanship and is designed by the homegrown fashion label.

Celebrate mother-daughter twinning moments as the iconic foldable flats get another update.

The colour palette is alternated between neutral beige, auspicious bold red and modern black, while wave-line patterns set against vibrant colour tones are added to the accessories for a timeless appeal.

The Vintage Foldable Ballet Flats are available in lambskin or patent leather ($79) for adults, and only lambskin leather for kids ($66).

The Lunar New Year Capsule Collection is available at Pazzion stores islandwide and online.

NEW BALANCE

Usher in the Year of the Pig with new limited edition versions of your favourite kicks from the US sports footwear brand.

Dress to impress and go house-hopping in style and comfort with models from the Chinese New Year pack, like the Cypher Run in red and yellow-gold festive details ($149), 574 in sleek black ($149), 997 in auspicious red ($169) or the X-90 in royal purple ($189).

They are now available at New Balance Experience Stores.